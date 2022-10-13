  • DockDogs

Laurel Behnke and her dog Sounders, of Olympia, Wash., set a world record with a leap of 9 feet in the Extreme Vertical competition at the DockDogs competition Wednesday at Five Flags Center in Dubuque.

The DockDogs World Championships returned to Dubuque’s Five Flags Center on Wednesday in record-breaking fashion.

The opening night of the five-day premier canine aquatics competition saw Laurel Behnke, of Olympia, Wash., and her dog, Sounders, set a world-record mark of 9 feet in the extreme vertical competition. The championships continue today through Sunday.

