Laurel Behnke and her dog Sounders, of Olympia, Wash., set a world record with a leap of 9 feet in the Extreme Vertical competition at the DockDogs competition Wednesday at Five Flags Center in Dubuque.
The DockDogs World Championships returned to Dubuque’s Five Flags Center on Wednesday in record-breaking fashion.
The opening night of the five-day premier canine aquatics competition saw Laurel Behnke, of Olympia, Wash., and her dog, Sounders, set a world-record mark of 9 feet in the extreme vertical competition. The championships continue today through Sunday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
River Ridge (Ill.) 2, East Dubuque 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: Erika Dolan downed five kills, Hailey Heiar had 10 digs, and Megan Anger and Annika Husemann contributed four assists each, but East Dubuque fell to River Ridge in two tightly contested matches, 25-22, 25-19.
West Carroll 2, Stockton 0 — At Stockton, Ill.: Maddie Mammoser floored 11 kills, and Kacy Wright dished out 14 assists, but the Blackhawks fell in two sets on Tuesday, 25-20, 26-24.
River Valley 3, Lancaster 0 — At Lancaster, Wis.: Jessica Morgan led the Flying Arrows with 17 assists, and Abby Esser added 13 digs, but Lancaster was defeated in three sets on Tuesday, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15.
Platteville 3, Richland Center 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen dropped the opening set, but rallied to claim the next three to down Richland Center in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference matchup on Tuesday, 18-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-23.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Iowa City West 141, Dubuque Hempstead 42 — At Iowa City: Emma Oberhoffer provided the Mustangs’ lone victory in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:14.18 as Hempstead fell to the Trojans on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.