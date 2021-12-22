A season-ending loss can be one heck of a motivator.
Western Dubuque’s Greyson Gardner had a fire lit under him after going 1-2 at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament last winter.
Dyersville Beckman’s Conner Grover is a two-time district third-place finisher and is seeking his first trip to state this winter.
“It grinds at you a little bit, for sure,” said Grover, who is 16-4 at 160 pounds for the Trailblazers this season. “It really motivates you to lift hard and work hard in other sports, and come in here and do what you can, for sure.”
Grover watched his older brother, Owen, place at the state tournament. But he himself placed third at district as a freshman and again last year as a junior. He was eliminated at the sectional tournament his sophomore season.
“Definitely being one match away my freshman year and then being one match away last year again, it’s definitely a motivator to want to get down to Wells Fargo and be there with the other guys and just experience that,” he said. “Hopefully I continue to win matches, but with that you’ve got to work hard in the practice room and I think we’re doing that. We’re pushing each other and hopefully that will play off.”
Gardner made it to Des Moines in his first season with the Bobcats after moving into the state from Illinois. He posted a 22-8 record at 170 pounds, but was pinned in his opening-round match at state. He bounced back with a pin in the consolation round, but was eliminated with an 8-2 loss on the second day of the tournament.
He definitely wasn’t satisfied.
“That really kind of pushed me even in the offseason,” said Gardner, who competed in the national tournament in both Greco Roman and freestyle in the offseason. “I can visually see the ginormous difference in what I was last year and what I am now. I have confidence I can pin myself last year.”
Gardner is 18-0 with 17 pins at 182 pounds for the Bobcats this year.
He has his eyes set on a state championship.
“It would mean a lot,” he said. “Ever since I really joined wrestling, being a state champion has kind of been like that goal, the big one at the end of the tunnel.”