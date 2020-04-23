The athletic pipeline has been established.
Will Burds is keeping it going.
The Western Dubuque football and track and field standout became the latest in a recent parade of Bobcats continuing their athletic careers at the University of Northern Iowa when his commitment to the Panthers’ track program was announced last week.
Burds, the 2019 Telegraph Herald Football Co-Player of the Year, will run track for UNI as a preferred walk-on beginning next season.
“I was always kind of interested in UNI just because my sister went there. It’s a good school, close,” he said. “I signed up for their recruiting thing for track and then I think (WD track coach Tom) Jasper also might have put in a word or something. We just set up a visit and I liked everything about it.”
He will have plenty of familiar faces around campus and on the track team.
Former Western Dubuque standouts Billy Blaser (shot put), Grant Kelchen (high jump) and Zack Butcher (sprints) are already on a Panthers squad that includes former Dubuque Hempstead distance runners David Holesinger and Addison Kalb.
That doesn’t include a handful of former Bobcat athletes competing in other sports along with dozens of other WD alums there for academics.
“Having Zack Butcher and Grant and them kind of helps a little bit,” Burds said. “It definitely helps having a lot of familiar faces on campus. There’s just a lot of people that like UNI or chose UNI. I’ve got a couple cousins that are going there and some friends from the higher grades that have gone there, too.”
Burds plans to major in exercise science. He would like to be a strength and conditioning coach, or something similar, in the future.
That seems pretty fitting for a guy with the nickname ‘Biceps.’
“I guess,” Burds laughed.
Burds was named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state football first team after recording 52 receptions for 1,021 yards and a school-record 17 touchdowns. He also made 64 total tackles with an interception and two fumble recoveries while delivering highlights on kick and punt returns.
Western Dubuque went 13-0 for the first time in program history and claimed the program’s second state championship.
Wartburg and some of the other area NCAA Division III programs checked in on Burds, but he soon realized track was where his future was brightest.
Burds was sixth in the 400 hurdles and ran the anchor leg of Western Dubuque’s sixth-place 4x400 relay team at the 2019 Iowa Class 4A state track championships. He finishes his prep career as a six-time Drake Relays medalist and a four-time medalist at the state meet.
Burds ran the 400, 400 hurdles, 4x400 and 4x100 relays while dabbling in a couple other events at WD. He expects to continue the same in Cedar Falls.
He had the fastest 400 hurdles time among returning competitors, according to a tweet from Jasper. Because of a hamstring injury early in the indoor track season, he did not get a chance to run competitively as a senior before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Four-hundred meters is his optimal distance.
“I’m not crazy fast so I’m not going to destroy everyone in the 100,” Burds said. “But I’ve always just been, I don’t know, I can maintain the speed for a little longer and that just made me better at the 400.”