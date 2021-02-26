Everything seemed to be going according to plan for Dubuque native Tony Hardie.
He received a Bachelor of Business degree in finance from the University of Notre Dame and had a lucrative job offer on the table in a major market.
Then he went and complicated things by declining that offer to take a long, windy road in pursuit of his lifelong dream.
As he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at Raymond James Stadium a few weeks ago as an area scout for the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is safe to say Hardie has no regrets about the journey he chose.
“I did enjoy finance and the stock market and that kind of stuff, but I just had it in the back of my mind that I would be a pretty good football coach,” said Hardie, who graduated from Wahlert in 2003. “I was a kid who grew up recording games and playing them back the next day. I would draw up football plays in my grade school notebooks and even designed plays for our sixth-grade recess games. I just loved the game — loved everything about it.”
After he made the tough decision to pass on the job offer, Hardie began sending letters to numerous NCAA Division I programs, seeking an entry level position that could get his foot in the door. Very few responded, and the ones that did declined.
“I received two very nice hand-written letters from South Carolina and Iowa that simply said, ‘No,’” Hardie said. “
It was not until months after he graduated that Hardie caught his first break. His sister, who was playing soccer at the University of Chicago at the time, put him in touch with an assistant coach on the school’s football team. The timing was right, as they were looking for help coaching their defensive secondary and brought him on as a volunteer assistant. After a short while, he was promoted to cornerbacks coach.
After three years at the University of Chicago, Hardie followed through on a connection he had at Northwestern University and landed on its football staff under head coach Pat Fitzgerald as a quality control/player personnel assistant.
“It was a great environment to learn,” Hardie said. “(Fitzgerald) is just a fantastic coach; he was so inclusive. The youngest, newest guy on the staff is in on every meeting, and he just does a fantastic job.”
However, it was another coach on Northwestern’s staff, former NFL personnel coach Bill Rees, who took Hardie under his wing and taught him the nuances of scouting. He did not know it at the time, but Rees’ tutelage would turn into the most valuable learning lesson of Hardie’s career.
“He taught me how to scout,” Hardie said. “He didn’t have to do it, but he’d spend time with me and say, ‘Hey, here’s what we are looking at when we are evaluating high school players, and here’s what we are looking at when evaluating opponents.’”
With an advanced scouting role, combined with his coaching duties at Northwestern, Hardie walked into the office one morning when Rees informed him he had received a call from former Buccaneers general manager Mark Dominik, who was looking for an up-and-coming scout.
“I told him you were not interested,” Hardie recalls Rees telling him.
“I said, ‘What?’” Hardie questioned back.
Thinking Hardie was only interested in a coaching career, not scouting, Reese was unaware of Hardie’s interest in the job.
“But Bill, this is the NFL,” Hardie explained to his mentor.
Within an hour, Hardie was on the phone with the Buccaneers’ director of personnel and later booked a flight to Tampa. Two days later, he had the job.
“I’ve just been really fortunate with the people I’ve worked with and worked for — teaching me and bringing me along,” Hardie said.
A decade later, Hardie resides in Charlotte, N.C., where his duties as an area scout for the Buccaneers have expanded over the years. He has scouted different regions all across the country, and currently is assigned the Southeast Region, arguably the most football-rich territory in the country.
Hardie says while he makes a trip back to Dubuque every summer, it wasn’t until he was assigned to scout the Midwest Region a few years ago that he was able to see his home state in a different light.
“It was around my fourth or fifth year when I had Iowa as a state I was scouting, and I was looking forward to seeing it from that perspective,” he said. “To be able to drive around and go to the restaurants and stay at the hotels, I was able to view it through that scouting lens that I was used to. It did feel different, but it’s still just the people that impress me — just genuine, nice people.”
While he has been to hundreds of college games all over the country in his role with the Buccaneers, Hardie recalls attending an Iowa vs. Iowa State game in 2015, which truly made him appreciate where he grew up.
“Just a family environment,” he said. “Walking through the tailgate and being in that atmosphere, it just made me appreciate the environment that I grew up in. I grew up in a great family with a great community around me. People just look out for one another and want you to do well. Having been away for a bit and being able to come back, I was able to say, ‘Hey, I was pretty lucky to have grown up here.’”
The obvious pinnacle of Hardie’s tenure with the Buccaneers happened just a few weeks ago when he was able to attend the Super Bowl.
“It was awesome,” he said. “The Bucs handled everything first class.Hopefully not, but it was maybe a once-in-a-lifetime thing to be able to get on the field there after the win. To think I had some small part in this is something I still haven’t wrapped my head around.”
Hardie’s journey is certainly one of perseverance and pursuit of a dream. But if you ask him, looking back at his prep football days at Wahlert, the writing may have been on the wall.
“I guess you could say as a player, I was a pretty good scout,” he said with a laugh. “If I were to go back and watch my high school tapes, I’d probably cringe.”