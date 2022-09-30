One of Dubuque’s most decorated distance runners won the prestigious HOKA Chicago Half Marathon this weekend.

Jessica Hruska, 42, covered the 12.6-mile course in 1 hour, 16 minutes and 53 seconds to finish 36th overall in a field of 7,211 runners and first among female runners on Sunday morning. She ran at a 6:06 pace to finish well ahead of the second female finisher — Katie Clarke, a 23-year-old from Atlanta, Ga., who ran 1:18:18.

