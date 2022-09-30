One of Dubuque’s most decorated distance runners won the prestigious HOKA Chicago Half Marathon this weekend.
Jessica Hruska, 42, covered the 12.6-mile course in 1 hour, 16 minutes and 53 seconds to finish 36th overall in a field of 7,211 runners and first among female runners on Sunday morning. She ran at a 6:06 pace to finish well ahead of the second female finisher — Katie Clarke, a 23-year-old from Atlanta, Ga., who ran 1:18:18.
Another Dubuque runner crossed the finish line just ahead of Hruska. Ben Lundell, 39, ran a 1:16:51 to finish 35th overall and 14th among runners in the 30-39 age division.
Also known as “The People’s Race,” the Chicago Half Marathon offers runners the opportunity to run one of the more scenic courses on Lake Shore Drive, which is closed to vehicle traffic during the event. Runner’s World Magazine has named it one of the top 10 half marathons in the United States.
It begins in historic Jackson Park, the site of the 1893 World Columbian Exposition, and winds through the Hyde Park neighborhood and University of Chicago campus. The race concludes at the golden Statue of the Republic after passing Lake Michigan, the Chicago skyline and the Museum of Science and Industry.
RIVERBOAT GAMBLERS RANKED NO. 1 IN MIDWEST
The Midwest Rugby Union recently listed the Dubuque Riverboat Gamblers as the No. 1-ranked club in Division 3. Founded in 1964, the organization includes nine local unions and administrates senior club rugby in the region.
Dubuque improved to 5-0 with a 34-14 victory over the visiting Iowa City Ducks on Saturday. Matt Derby, Jack Lemke, Brett Matye, Daniel Lonski, Elliot Gaul and Alex Bleakney all contributed to the scoring, while Michael Ollnau received Man of the Match honors.
The Gamblers will host West Des Moines at 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Washington Middle School. Dubuque has qualified for the playoffs with their strong fall, and the next match will determine playoff seeding in November.
FEYEN TO BE HONORED WITH 1972 BIG TEN CHAMPS
The 1972 University of Iowa baseball team that won the Big Ten Conference championship and is the only squad in the history of the program to reach the College World Series will be honored at halftime of the Hawkeyes football game on Saturday against Michigan.
Long-time Dubuque Wahlert baseball coach Ed Feyen, a two-year letterwinner with the Hawkeyes, served as a backup catcher behind eventual big leaguer Jim Sundberg on the 1972 squad, which went 25-17 under Duane Banks.
That season, the Hawkeyes dropped their NCAA Tournament opener to Central Michigan but rebounded to beat Northern Illinois, Central Michigan and Bowling Green (twice) to advance to Omaha. Iowa dropped 2-1 and 13-9 decisions to Arizona State and Temple, respectively, in the College World Series. That was the first of five NCAA berths for Iowa.
SCHAETZLE WINS MATCH AT NIGHT OF CONFLICT
Dubuque Hempstead’s Josiah Schaetzle scored a 4-3 ultimate tie-breaker decision over Waverly-Shell Rock’s Danny Diaz on Saturday at the IAWrestle.com Night of Conflict at Long Lines Arena in Sioux City. His Mustangs teammate, heavyweight Joseph Lewis, dropped a 10-9 decision to Lisbon’s Wyatt Smith.
The event featured 14 boys matches and 10 girls matches featuring prominent wrestlers from Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.