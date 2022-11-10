Padraig Gallagher’s work ethic provided him with a special opportunity.
Now it’s time for Beckman Catholic’s standout senior to make the most of it.
Gallagher on Wednesday committed to continue his basketball career on scholarship at NCAA Division II power Northwest Missouri State, winners of three consecutive D-II national championships.
“It feels really good to get this done and complete and know I haven’t been wasting my time,” Gallagher said. “This wouldn’t have been possible without so many people for sure. The first time I took a visit and stepped on campus, I had a feeling I didn’t have with other schools, and it felt like the right place.”
Gallagher’s been traveling the country over the past six years, honing his craft and improving by the day in the hopes for a college opportunity. The 6-foot-5 combo guard/forward for the Trailblazers has been competing with the Martin Brothers Select AAU team out of Cedar Falls, with his sixth and final season with the organization coming this past summer.
“Obviously Padraig has not just put in the work this year to get to where he’s at now,” Beckman coach Michael Molony said. “Every offseason since his freshman year, he’s been traveling or at the gym or even at the rec center. This is a really great reward for him to earn getting college paid for, and in the long run of your career that’s huge. Northwest Missouri State will be an incredibly great fit for him with the opportunity to improve and get better, and that’s right up his alley.”
The Bearcats, based in Maryville, Mo., have not only claimed three straight D-II national titles under 13th-year coach Ben McCollum, but this past June saw former star point guard Trevor Hudgins become the first player in school history to sign an NBA contract with the Houston Rockets.
Over the past six seasons, McCollum has guided Northwest to a mark of 193-13 and four NCAA Division II national championships (2017, 2019, 2021, 2022). Over the past four seasons, Northwest has gone 130-8.
“Not only do I like it there to play basketball, but to be a student,” said Gallagher, who plans to major in performance psychology. “I liked the atmosphere of the town, loved the coaches, loved the facilities and loved the campus. It all made sense.
“Obviously they are one of the better programs, but it’s more so about the work ethic I’m hoping to have there. They’ll help me with that aspect. I’m not too worried about the championships or going pro or anything, I just want to get the feel for the college game and I’m focused on that.”
Gallagher made his first significant strides at Beckman as a sophomore, stepping up into a prime position when leading scorer Mason White went down with an injury. His play at guard sparked the Blazers into a trip to the Class 2A state tournament — the program’s first since 2007. Gallagher was held to three points in the state quarterfinal loss.
He bounced back with a stellar junior campaign for the Blazers, terrorizing WaMaC defenses in averaging 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game in being named the league’s player of the year. He was named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 2A all-state second team, tabbed the Class 2A Substate 5 Player of the Year and earned TH all-area first team honors.
Gallagher’s going to attract a lot of attention from defenses this season as the Blazers join the River Valley Conference, but the dynamic playmaker is ready to lead and get his teammates in on the action.
“I’ve seen a lot of seniors in my time and they step into that leadership role and help their teammates become better players,” Molony said. “That’s what we’re going to see from Padraig. His teammates are only going to get better with him on the court. He’s one of our biggest guys, but he’s possibly going to play some point guard to get more plays off the pass and not just be shooting and rebounding. He knows he’ll be the focus this year in every game, but he’s evolved his game so much.”
