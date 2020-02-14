PATCH GROVE, Wis. — Frank Kruser knew his team had it in them.
Down 10 points in regulation with six minutes to go, the Potosi Chieftains turned it on. The senior scored 13 of his 22 points through the three overtimes it took for them to earn a 64-63 win over host River Ridge Friday night, including the game winning free throw as time had expired.
“This was one of those games I’ll always remember,” Kruser said. “We never doubted ourselves during the game, and we knew we could come back. This was a really big win for us.”
The win marks Potosi’s eighth in a row, improving them to 13-6 overall, 8-2 in conference play.
“These guys kept fighting the entire game,” Potosi coach Mike Uppena said. “They believe in one another and they are really playing as a cohesive unit these past few games.”
Potosi led 19-17 at halftime of regulation, but found themselves down 40-30 with 6:20 remaining. After cutting the lead to three with 41 seconds to play, Nick Edge was fouled on a three-point attempt, and converted on all three free throws to send the game to its first overtime.
Edge finished the game with 17 points for the Chieftains.
A pair of missed free throws with four seconds to play left the score knotted at 53-53, sending the game into the second overtime, where Kruser the Chieftains up 59-57 with 24 seconds to play. A River Ridge missed three pointer ended up in the hands of David Nies as he got the put-back basket in as time expired, sending the game to a third overtime.
Ridge senior Cole Crubel gave the Wolves (14-4, 10-1) a 63-61 lead with 2:56 to play, but a Kruser steal and lay-up tied the game back up with 1:47 remaining. Kruser would get another steal and drew a foul as time expired, where he hit the first free throw to win the game.
“Our defense creates our offense, and we got a lot of points off of steals tonight,” Uppena said. “Frank wants the ball in his hands in those kind of situations, and he played his tail off for us tonight.”
Crubel led the Wolves with 27 points. Ben Udelhofen added 11 points for the Chieftains.