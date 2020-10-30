EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Edgewood-Colesburg’s Parker Rochford may have had the most entertaining runs of the night.
But the most effective runs belonged to MFL/Mar-Mac.
Rochford and No.4 Ed-Co lost a heartbreaker to 7th-ranked MFL/Mar-Mac, 22-14 in Iowa Class A third-round Community Dreams Field in Edgewood.
The Bulldogs improved to 9-1 and advanced to the state quarterfinals. Ed-Co closed out the year 8-1.
“Credit to MFL. They played stout defense,” Rochford said. “And on offense they had a game plan coming in and they stuck to it. We couldn’t get the stops when we needed.”
Gabe McGeough and Cullen McShane, MFL’s pair of 1,000-yard offensive weapons, ran wild — especially in the second half for the Bulldogs.
“It took us a little while to get going,”McShane said. “I think after halftime we got the jitters out and we were ready to rock.”
Both teams leaned on the running game early, and each team marched into enemy territory on their opening drive rolling the dice on fourth-down attempts.
MFL used four different ball carriers to get inside the Viking 30-yard line. The Bulldogs’ only pass of the drive was complete, but came up just short of the sticks on the officials’ measurement.
Ed-Co’s quarterback, Parker Rochford, had tons of time to throw on the Vikings’ opening drive, and kept plays alive with his legs, but came up short on a fourth-and-four pass that was knocked down by MFL’s Max Havlicek.
MFL coughed up a turnover fumbling on its next play and the Ed-Co took advantage.
Rochford continued to dazzle, dancing out of trouble on a pair of occasions, completing one pass for 13 yards and running 14 yards for another first down.
Keegan Hansel capped off the 48-yard, 3-minute drive carrying would-be tacklers into the end zone on a bruising 10-yard TD run with 1:38 left in the first quarter for the game’s first score.
The defenses took over, forcing an exchange of punts for nearly the rest of the half until MFL found its footing.
The Bulldogs’s final drive of the half was authoritative. McShane and McGeough did the heavy lifting, running for 56 and 48 yards, respectively, on the 12-play, 84-yard drive that Havlicek finished off with a 1-yard QB sneak for a score with just 20 seconds left in the second.
Ed-Co’s Westin Rowcliffe blocked the point after, however, and the Vikings went to the locker room up 7-6.
McShane capped a 15-play drive with a 13-yard TD run, and 2-point conversion on the first play of the fourth quarter to put MFL up 14-7.
After Rochford weaved his way for a 23-yard game-tying TD run for Ed-Co, McGeough finished off an efficient 80-yard drive with a 2-yard score to put MFL back on top. After another 2-put run, MFL went up 22-14.
Rochford and the Vikings had one last shot, but his fourth-down pass was batted down and the Bulldogs ran out the clock.