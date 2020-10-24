LANCASTER, Wis. — The Darlington Redbirds capped off an injury-plagued week with a 30-13 win over Lancaster Friday night.
The Redbirds (2-1) lost starting running back Easton Evanstad to a broken hand following last week’s loss to Prairie du Chien and were without seniors Cayden Rankin and Carter Lancaster for the majority of the week while nursing injuries. While Rankin and Lancaster were back for Friday’s game, Evanstad will be out for the remainder of the season.
“We were very disappointed to hear that Easton was going to miss the rest of the season, but I was super happy that Cayden and Carter were able to play tonight,” Darlington coach Travis Winkers said. “They really were difference makers tonight for us at the corners.”
The Redbird defense made a statement early on, holding the Lancaster offense scoreless in the first half while holding them to just 38 yards rushing.
“I thought our effort on defense was just tremendous,” Winkers said. “Our guys came out and really focused on their assignments and got the job done.”
Darlington got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter on a 15 yard run from Rankin. Junior quarterback Braden Davis then found Rankin in the second quarter for an 18-yard score to put the Redbirds up, 12-0. A one-yard score from Davis with 1:06 remaining in the second quarter gave Darlington an 18-0 lead at the half.
Davis finished the game 6-for-11 for 114 yards for the Redbirds to go along with two passing touchdowns and one rushing.
“Braden is a special kid who is playing really well for us,” Winkers said. “He’s one of those guys who is calm and confident all the time.”
The Arrows who were playing without starting fullback Jacob Divall, were able to score on a one-yard run by Dustin Tydrich with 3:54 in the third quarter, but Darlington answered on the kickoff with a 98-yard return from Ethan Schuchart.
“That was probably the difference maker,” Winkers said. “To get a quick answer like that was huge for us after giving up a score.”
Lancaster added a two-yard score from Hayden Knapp early in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough.
Knapp finished the game 9-for-21 for 114 yards for the Arrows (3-2).
“To get a win against Lancaster is always huge,” Winkers said. “Coach John Hoch is arguably the best coach in the state, and to say we got a win against his program is a big accomplishment.”
Junior Brady Horne added 62 yards rushing for the Redbirds.