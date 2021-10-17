Dubuque Wahlert grad Noah Sigwarth became Loras College’s all-time leader in passing yards and completions during a 27-20 loss to Coe College on Saturday at the Rock Bowl in Dubuque.
The fifth-year senior quarterback finished 28 of 55 for 310 yards and a touchdown against Coe (4-2, 2-2 American Rivers Conference), but also tossed four interceptions that helped drop the Duhawks (3-4, 3-2).
Sigwarth brought his career total to 6,429 passing yards with three games remaining in the season. He also has a program-best 510 career completions, surpassing Bob Kelly (2018, 493) and collected his 47th career passing touchdown.
Sigwarth hit Marty McGovern on a 27-yard touchdown pass with 6:20 to play to cut their deficit to seven, but the Duhawks could get no closer.
UW-La Crosse 24, UW-Platteville 23 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Pioneers (1-5, 0-3 WIAC) gave No. 11-ranked La Crosse everything it could handle, then lost in heartbreaking fashion.
In the closing seconds, quarterback Colin Schuetz led the Pioneers down to the La Crosse 14-yard line in hopes of a game-winning field goal attempt, but with no time outs remaining the clock ran out on Platteville’s comeback bid.
Schuetz completed 36 of 59 passes for 453 yards and two scores, but also tossed three picks that aided the Eagles (5-1, 3-0).
Peru State 20, Clarke 0 — At Peru, Neb.: The Pride (0-7, 0-1 Heart of America Conference) couldn’t get anything going on offense in the road loss. Clarke was held to 47 total yards of offense and averaged 0.9 yards per play. The Pride finished with negative-36 yards rushing, yet only trailed, 7-0, at halftime before Peru State (5-2, 1-0) pulled away.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Duhawks split — At Decatur, Ill.: Loras lost its opening match to Albion in four sets, but rebounded to defeat Trine University, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 25-20. Liz Fleckenstein floored 28 kills on the day, while Lyndsi Wilgenbush and Mixan Moira added 25 apiece.
Clarke 3, Peru State 1 — At Peru, Neb.: Amber Cooksley had 16 kills and 12 digs, Gianna Garza added 14 kills and 19 digs, and the Pride won in four sets, 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22.
UW-River Falls 3, Dubuque 1 — At Stoltz Center: Kate Messino dished out 43 assists and had 10 digs, but the Spartans fell to the Falcons, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Rosenbum 1st — At Portland, Ore.: Kassie Rosenbum (20:10) posted the fastest time at the Lewis & Clark Invitational, leading the Duhawk women to fifth overall with 148 points.
Wyatt Kelly was the top Loras men’s finisher with a 22nd-place time of 24:43, as the Duhawks were fifth in team points (173).
Freiburger wins — At Rock Island, Ill.: Western Dubuque grad and Wartburg senior Joe Freiburger was the top male finisher in the Augustana Interregional Invitational in 24:16, leading the Knights to the team title. Dubuque placed 15th in the men’s standings and 22nd in the women’s.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Dubuque 5, Buena Vista 0 —At Storm Lake, Iowa: Emma Kober and Samantha Scodeller netted two goals apiece, and the Spartans breezed to a road victory.
UW-Oshkosh 1, UW-Platteville 0 (2OT) — At Platteville, Wis.: Emma Ball made eight saves at goalkeeper for the Pioneers, but the Titans struck late to pull it out.
WOMEN'S SWIMMING
Ripon 115, Loras 81 — At Ripon, Wis.: Nina Schiro won the 50 freestyle (26.98) and 100 backstroke (1:04.33), but Loras lost the dual. Maija Kompsie (diving) and Amber Forbort (100 butterfly) also were event winners for the Duhawks.
MEN'S SWIMMING
Ripon 119, Loras 106 — At Ripon, Wis.: Nicholas Schlader (166.85) won the 1 meter and 3 meter (155.00) diving events, and Brad Lagrange (51.25) the 100 freestyle, but the Duhawks fell to Ripon.
PREP FOOTBALL
East Dubuque 22, Dakota 12 — At Dakota, Ill.: The Warriors (3-5) secured their second straight win on Friday night with Sam Huntington scoring on touchdown runs of 7 and 1 yards, then Sam Bowman sealed it with a 1-yard TD plunge in the fourth quarter.
Belmont 30, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 7 — At Elkhart Lake, Wis.: Waylon Palzkill tossed three touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth as the Braves cruised Friday night.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Dodgeville 3, Prairie du Chien 2 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Lily Krahn downed 30 kills and had 17 digs, but the Blackhawks fell in five sets, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 15-25, 15-12.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Boffeli, Schmidt on first team — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Senior’s Maci Boffeli (100 breaststroke) and Wahlert’s Avery Schmidt (100 backstroke) earned first-team honors at the MVC Super Meet.
Boffeli was also named to the second team in the 200 individual medley and was joined by teammates Molly Gilligan (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Tabitha Monahan (100 freestyle), and Kaitlyn Vantiger (100 backstroke).
Schmidt ws named to the 50 freestyle second team, joined by Wahlert teammate Jamie Schmid (200 freestyle).
Hempstead landed Kenzie Tompkins (100 freestyle), Emma Oberhoffer (100 breaststroke) and the 400 freestyle relay on the honorable mention team. Senior’s Monahan (50 freestyle) and the 200 freestyle received honorable mention, as well as Wahlert’s Brooke Wuebker (100 freestyle), 200 medley relay, and 400 freestyle relay.