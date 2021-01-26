Dubuque Hempstead continues to climb in the Iowa Associated Press boys basketball poll.
This week’s rankings released on Monday saw the Mustangs move up a spot to No. 6 in the Class 4A rankings. Hempstead (8-2) has won six games in a row behind a dynamic, rim-rocking offense that features Michael Duax, Jamari Smith and Cameron Fens. The top spot in 4A went to Cedar Falls (9-0), which visits the Mustangs on Feb. 16.
Western Dubuque (10-2) remains No. 8 in the 3A rankings, with Ballard (11-1) holding the top position.
Boyden-Hull (14-0) is ranked first in 2A and North Linn (15-0) in 1A, which also has Edgewood-Colesburg receiving votes.
Southwestern 59, Potosi 56 — At Potosi, Wis.: Ray Runde scored 17 points, Peerson Kephart added 15 points and Anthony Martin chipped in 15 as the Wildcats (7-7) rallied from a halftime deficit to clip the Chieftains (3-6), who were led by Sam Udelhofen’s 13 points.
Mineral Point 68, Cambridge 63 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Five players did all the damage for the Pointers (13-3), as Dominik McVay (19 points), Liam Stumpf (13), Leyten Bowers (13), Bodie Bossert (12) and Ian Keyes (11) powered the team to a non-conference victory.
Darlington 70, New Glarus 58 — At New Glarus, Wis.: The Redbirds took to the road and pulled away to secure a victory.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Clarke tabs new coach — Janelle Branch has been hired as Clarke University’s head cross country and assistant track & field coach.
Branch previously was the head track and cross country coach at Westminster Schools of Augusta in Augusta, Ga.
While at Westminster Schools of Augusta, Branch led her boys high school team from 12th in the state to third and the girls from 10th to fifth in just two short years. She trained seven athletes to all-region honors and one to all-state recognition.