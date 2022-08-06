West Dubuque Vs. Assumption State Baseball
Western Dubuque’s Isaac Then was a Class 3A first team all-state selection by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association on Saturday night named four players from state champion Western Dubuque and three players from Dubuque Wahlert to its Class 3A all-state teams.

The Bobcats landed junior pitcher Isaac Then, senior first baseman Garrett Kadolph and sophomore second baseman Jake Goodman on the first team and junior outfielder Caleb Klein on the third team. Wahlert senior right-handed pitcher Aaron Savary and junior outfielder Ryan Brosius made the first team, while junior utility man Bryce Rudiger garnered second-team accolades.

