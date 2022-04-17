Steve Ruden needed an activity to fuel his competitive fire when he exhausted his collegiate football eligibility.
He discovered rugby, and the rest is history.
Ruden, 43, developed into one of the state’s best rugby players during a distinguished 20-year career and recently helped resurrect a club in Dubuque. On May 7, he will take his place in the Iowa Rugby Hall of Fame during ceremonies held in conjunction with the All-Iowa Tournament in Iowa Falls.
“I’m so grateful to have found rugby,” said Ruden, a Dubuque Senior graduate who starred in football at St. Ambrose University and Loras College in the late 1990s. “When you play college football for four years and it’s apparent you’re not going to go pro, you need something to fill that void. I wasn’t sure about recreational softball or volleyball or a pool league. I was too young and too fit, and I needed something more than that.
“I had to find something with contact and aggression. I feel very fortunate that my body held up and I was able to play as long as I did, because, through rugby, I met life-long friends and had the opportunity to go to places I otherwise never would have seen.”
Ruden had no idea what he was getting himself into when he attended his first Gentlemen of Dubuque club practice while a student at Loras.
“To be honest, I didn’t even know what rugby was or what it even looked like,” Ruden laughed. “Who would have thought I would have followed it all the way through and loved it as much as I have?
“It’s been a lot of years, a lot of pain, a lot of suffering, a lot of car rides, a lot of sleepless nights and a lot of travel. But I put all of my time and energy and everything into it because I truly enjoyed the sport and everything that went along with it. You never do it because you think it will pay off by having a Hall of Fame career.”
Ruden will become just the second Dubuque rugby player to earn a spot in the state Hall of Fame. Dave Schlueter received the honor posthumously two years ago.
While in college, Ruden played for the Iowa Collegiate Select Side All-Star team twice and was voted captain both times. He played for the Midwest Thunderbirds Collegiate Select All-Star team in two national tournaments and won a national title while being voted honorable mention all-American.
Ruden represented the Gentlemen of Dubuque in the Iowa Men’s 15s Select Side in the Midwest All-Star Tournament six times, four as team captain. He also earned six invitations to play for the Midwest Men’s Thunderbirds 15s All-Star Team and won another national title.
In addition to the 15-player game, Ruden starred in the 7-player version and made three Midwest all-star teams. He played for the Coralville Refers, won a Midwest championship and finished 10th overall at nationals.
Off the field, Ruden held a committee position with the Gentlemen of Dubuque for 12 years, served as captain six seasons and coached four years. His teammates voted him team MVP on 10 occasions. The Gentlemen of Dubuque won three All-Iowa championships in five years with Ruden leading the way.
Ruden also played for the Clinton Muddy River Club for two seasons and earned team MVP both seasons while serving as the team’s coach.
Ruden retired from playing in 2016 but remains active in the sport and promoting it through fund-raising endeavors that benefit other segments of the community.
“I’m really grateful to the sport, because I’ve developed so many life-long friendships through rugby,” Ruden said. “Not just local to Dubuque or even Iowa or the Midwest. It’s an international sport, and rugby players just have this natural bond. If you’re in a bar and someone hears you mention rugby, it doesn’t matter where you’re both from, you become instant buddies. It breaks down barriers like no other thing can.”
In recent years, dwindling numbers prompted the rugby clubs from Dubuque and Clinton to merge. But, last summer, interest in Dubuque experienced an uptick and Ruden helped organize the Riverboat Gamblers Rugby Club, which began play this spring.
Ruden serves as the team’s coach.
“It’s gone way better than I would have imagined,” Ruden said. “We have a good group of young guys right out of college, and they’ve done a great job of recruiting through social media. It’s awesome to see 24 or 25 guys at every practice and every (15-player) game.
“It’s not that we just have enough bodies to field a team, we have legitimate rugby athletes. I played 20 years, and I don’t ever remember having as many guys at practice or games. I’m excited for the future of the game in Dubuque.”