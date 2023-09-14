Kirk MacDonald expected a little more room on the ice for practice this week at ImOn Arena.

But, based on the way the Dubuque Fighting Saints performed in their first two preseason games last weekend, the hockey operations staff decided to hold off on making cuts. Heading into their third preseason game tonight at Cedar Rapids, the Saints still have 31 players in camp and will have to get down to 24 by the United States Hockey League regular-season roster deadline on Monday.

Recommended for you