Kirk MacDonald expected a little more room on the ice for practice this week at ImOn Arena.
But, based on the way the Dubuque Fighting Saints performed in their first two preseason games last weekend, the hockey operations staff decided to hold off on making cuts. Heading into their third preseason game tonight at Cedar Rapids, the Saints still have 31 players in camp and will have to get down to 24 by the United States Hockey League regular-season roster deadline on Monday.
“So, obviously, it’s a big weekend for some guys,” said MacDonald, the second-year head coach. “There were guys we were thinking about releasing last weekend, but they played themselves out of that situation and gave themselves a chance to stick around a little longer.
“That’s a good problem to have, isn’t it? When those decisions are easy, it’s not a good sign. But they’ve been very good so far. We still have some tough decisions to make, but I’m really excited about the depth of our talent and hockey sense.”
The Saints have trimmed only three players from the start of camp. Dryden Allen, Cooper Dennis and Gavin Lock remain a big part of the team’s future plans but will begin the year at lower levels to gain more seasoning. MacDonald expects to move three forwards and three defensemen to get down to an opening-night roster of 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.
“The team is looking really good so far,” second-year forward James Reeder said. “The practices have been really high-paced, and everyone is competing for their spot, even the guys coming back from last year. If you look at the guys we have here from Europe, the NAHL and the draft, they’re all working for their ice time.”
The Saints will conclude the preseason at home Saturday night against Cedar Rapids. All games against the RoughRiders give the coaching staff an accurate read on which players will be USHL-ready for the start of the regular season at the Fall Classic next weekend in Cranberry Township, Penn.
“It’s always fun to play in Cedar Rapids, and we had a lot of really good games with them down there last year,” second-year defenseman Lucas St. Louis said. “For the new guys, it’ll be a great opportunity to get exposed to the USHL culture. They’re a physical team and their fans really get into it, so it should be a good test for us and great preparation for the regular season.”