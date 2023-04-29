The Dubuque Fighting Saints certainly hope the third time will be the charm against the Chicago Steel.
For the third time in the United States Hockey League history, the two teams will square off in the Clark Cup playoffs. And the Steel have won both series.
Here is a capsule look at this weekend’s Eastern Conference semifinal series:
When — 7:05 p.m. tonight, 5:05 p.m. Sunday and 7:05 p.m. Monday (if necessary), all at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill.
Media — Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series — The Saints won four of the six regular-season meetings, although Chicago lost two of those games in extra time to earn bonus standings points. They most recently played April 14-15, with Dubuque earning a 6-2 home win and Chicago responding with a 6-3 decision at Fox Valley.
Playoff history — Chicago swept the Saints, 2-0, in 2021 and earned a 3-1 series win in 2017. Both years, the Steel went on to win the Clark Cup.
All-time history — Chicago holds a 35-24-3-0 advantage against Dubuque and has gone 22-12-0-0 in home games.
At stake — The winner of this series will face either No. 2-seeded Youngstown or No. 6-seeded Cedar Rapids in the conference final. In the West, top-seeded Fargo hosts No. 4 Tri-City and No. 2 Waterloo hosts No. 3 Lincoln.
FIGHTING SAINTS
Coach — Kirk MacDonald (1st season)
Record — 32-24-5-1
Eastern Conference seed — No. 5
How they got here — The Saints won a decisive Game 3 on Wednesday in Green Bay to earn their first playoff series win since 2019.
Trending — Dubuque finished on a 6-4-0-0 run down the stretch. After dropping a 4-1 decision at Green Bay in Game 1, the Saints responded with 5-2 and 3-2 victories to advance to the conference semifinals.
Clark Cup history — Dubuque won championships in 1981, 1983, 1985, 2011 and 2013. The Saints extended the USHL’s longest active playoff streak to 12 years. Dubuque has never missed the playoffs since returning to the USHL in 2010-11 (the USHL did not hold the tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic). Last season, the Saints lost to Muskegon in the conference semifinals.
Scoring leaders — Ryan St. Louis finished 5th on the USHL scoring chart with 30 goals and 72 points in 58 games to match current NHLers Johnny Gaudreau and Matias Maccelli for the fourth-most points in a single season in Dubuque’s Tier I history. Max Burkholder led USHL defensemen in scoring with 17 goals and 51 points. Ten other players registered at least 20 points, including Max Montes (44), Jake Sondreal (38), Mikey Burchill (38), James Reeder (34), Oliver Moberg (29), Nils Juntorp (27), Owen Michaels (26), Jayden Jubenvill (25), Lucas St. Louis (24) and Theo Wallberg (22).
Goaltending leaders — Marcus Brännman ranked 12th in the USHL with a 2.97 goals against average, 8th with a .904 save percentage and 4th in wins with a 24-13-3-1 record. Paxton Geisel went 8-11-2-0 with a 3.99 GAA and .865 save percentage.
Outlook — In the first-round series, 12 different Saints skaters registered at least one point and seven different players scored at least one goal. That depth allowed MacDonald to roll four lines, so fatigue might not be a huge factor in this series ... The Saints scored 206 goals but allowed 217, finishing as the only USHL team above .500 with a negative goal differential. Dubuque finished 9th with a 20.9% conversion rate on the power play and ranked 12th with a 77.1% rate on the penalty kill. The Saints’ power play went 10-for-26 (38.4%) against Chicago this season. Dubuque was the sixth-most penalized team in the USHL.
CHICAGO STEEL
Coach — Mike Garman (2nd season)
Record — 39-18-4-1
Eastern Conference seed — No. 1
How they got here — Chicago earned one of two first-round byes after finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference, just two points ahead of Youngstown.
Trending — The Steel went 6-3-1-0 in their final 10 regular-season games and lost their finale at Muskegon on Saturday.
Clark Cup history — The Steel won championships in 2017 and 2021. Chicago has reached the playoffs six straight seasons, the second-longest active streak in the USHL. Last season, the Steel lost to Madison in the conference semifinals.
Scoring leaders — Mack Celebrini led the USHL in scoring as a 16-year-old with 46 goals and 86 points in 50 games. Nicholas Moldenhauer finished third in the USHL with 75 points, Jack Harvery took fourth with 74 points, Jayden Perron finished sixth with 72, Quinn Finley took 11th with 65 points, and Michael Emerson took 12th with 64 points.
Goaltending leaders — Christian Manz went 21-9-2-1 with a 3.35 GAA and .902 save percentage. Jack Stark finished 17-6-2-0 with a 3.56 GAA and .900 save percentage.
Outlook — The Steel will likely play the entire series without Celebrini and defenseman Leo Eperjesi. Celebrini has led Canada and Eperjesi has helped Slovakia reach the semifinals of the World Under-18 Championships in Switzerland. The medal round is scheduled for Sunday … Chicago led the USHL with 275 goals this season but also allowed 227. The Steel also led the USHL with a 32.3% conversion rate on the power play while ranking 13th with a 75.8% penalty kill. The Steel power play went just 5-for-22 (22.7%) against Dubuque. Chicago was the least penalized team in the USHL.
