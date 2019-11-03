The 14 players on the Dubuque Jr. Saints Squirt “A” Travel Team experienced the game of a lifetime last weekend.
Dubuque squared off against Fox Valley Blades, from Appleton, Wis., at the United Center, the home of the National Hockey League’s Chicago Blackhawks.
The game was part of the Junior Hawks program sponsored by the NHL team. Youth teams can register for a lottery to be selected for the opportunity to play in the arena.
In addition to playing at the game, the youth players had an opportunity to meet members of the Blackhawks and watch their evening game against the Los Angeles Kings.
Dubuque’s Squirt “A” team is coached by Chris Burch, Justin Muehlenkamp, Zach Schultz and Bjorn Hill, and Brian Breen serves as the team manager. Players include: Cade Weiner, Frankie Welp, Toay Ragatz, Chase Muehlenkamp, Anders Hill, Eli Schwartz, Alexander Heinkel, Brock Burch, Landon Schultz, Jace Chalich, Logan Herzog, Gabriel Lee, Keegan Knockel and Trevor Breen.