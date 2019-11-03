Members of the Dubuque Jr. Saints Squirt “A” Travel Team line up for the Star Spangled Banner last week at the United Center, the home of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks, prior to a game against the Fox Valley Blades of Appleton, Wis. The game was part of the Junior Hawks program, which allows regional youth teams an opportunity to play at the arena. Following the youth game, both teams had an opportunity to meet NHL players and watch a game against the Los Angeles Kings.