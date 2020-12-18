Here is a capsule look at area River Valley Conference wrestling teams this season:
BELLEVUE
Coach — Dave Ripperger (9th season, 146-279)
Last year — 11-22 (6-7 RVC)
Returning starters — Brandon Bowman (Sr.); Jayden Keane (Jr.); Ryder Michels (Soph.); Will Steinbeck (Jr.); Dustyn Talbot (Jr.); Jacob Waller (Jr.)
Promising newcomers — Jack Hiland; Quintin Pickett; Casey Tath
Outlook — Bellevue continues to take steps as it takes hold now in its ninth season since the program’s return. The Comets return a strong class this year, led by two-time district qualifier Waller, who went 24-11 last year and is 59-29 for his career. Bellevue’s newcomers have strong credentials, including 2020 AAU state champion Tath. Depth is still a concern for Bellevue, though, and especially in a pandemic-affected season, fielding a full lineup on most nights will be tough.
CASCADE
Coach — Travis Andrews (14th season, 146-215)
Last year — 15-17 (5-7 RVC)
Returning state qualifier — Aidan Noonan (Sr.)
Other returning veterans — Carson Staner (Sr); Trever Freiburger (Jr.); Kody Miles (Jr.); Ted Weber (Jr.); Cade Rausch (Soph.); Hunter Vogel (Sr.)
Promising newcomer — Ty Frasher (Fr.)
Outlook — Cascade will have plenty of experience on its roster as it aims at taking a step up in the RVC hierarchy. Talking about the Cougars’ roster starts with Noonan, now a two-time state champion who hasn’t lost since a second-place wrestleback at the Class 1A district tournament his freshman year, a winning streak that now stands at 100 matches entering the weekend. Staner was a district qualifier last year and recently picked up his 100th career victory. Freiburger won 41 matches as a sophomore last year. The Cougars have five seniors on the roster who won 20 or more matches last year.