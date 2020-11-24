Here is a capsule look at the city girls basketball teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Ryan Rush (first year)
Last season — 14-10, 8-7 MVC; lost in regional final to Iowa City High
Key returning players — Morgan Hawkins (Sr.), Ashley Glennon (Jr.), Carleigh Hodgson (Jr.)
Promising newcomers — Jaelyn Tigges (Jr.), Kialah Hill (Soph.), Chandler Houselog (Fr.), Camden Kay (Fr.)
Outlook — It’s a year of transition for the Mustangs, who saw a strong season end in the regional final last year. Casey Smith resigned after three seasons to focus on her family, and now Hempstead turns to Ryan Rush, a Benton Harbor, Mich., native and fourth-grade teacher at Hoover Elementary School in Dubuque. He’ll have a tall task this season after Hempstead lost four of its top five scorers from a year ago, led by all-MVC center Riley Kay, now playing at Loras College. Morgan Hawkins returns as the team’s top leading scorer with 6.7 points per contest last season. The Mustangs are going to rely heavily on new faces to fill the void this winter, and will likely go as far as those players take them by adjusting to the speed of the game.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Jared Deutsch (fourth year, 24-41)
Last season — 9-13, 6-9 MVC; lost in regional semifinal to Cedar Falls
Key returning players — Anna Kruse (Soph.), Olivia Baxter (Jr.), Kayla Grall (Jr.), Payton Kizer (Sr.), Josie Potts (Soph.), Elly Haber (Soph.)
Promising newcomers — Ella Johnson (Jr.), Tayler Copeland (Jr.), Sam McDonald (Soph.), Maya Watters (Soph.)
Outlook — The Rams have been moving in the right direction ever since Jared Deutsch took over four years ago after a successful run at East Dubuque. During his time with the Warriors, the team was a guard-heavy offense that played fast and attacked. The Rams could look a lot like that this winter, with a deep roster of quick, athletic guards that can move the ball up the floor, but also with a strong post in Olivia Baxter — who finished second in Class 5A last season with 61 blocked shots. The reality, however, is that 43% of their scoring from last season graduated in Lindsey Eimers and Ella Noel, so players will need to step to the forefront in the scoring department. While these Rams should be fast and force pressure defensively, their success ultimately will depend on their efficiency on the offensive end.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Kris Spiegler (14th year, 147-177)
Last season — 8-15, 5-10 MVC; lost in regional semifinal to Waverly-Shell Rock
Key returning players — Allie Kutsch (Sr.), Mary Kate King (Sr.), Ana Chandlee (Sr.), Emma Donovan (Soph.), Maya Wachter (Sr.)
Promising newcomers — Amaya LaVenz (Soph.), Abby Kluck (Soph.), Maria Freed (Fr.)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles return the most experience in the city with five players that all saw starts throughout much of last season. The big loss for the Eagles is the graduated Morgan Herrig, who solidified the post position with 8 points per game. Emma Donovan will look to consistently perform in that spot this season after averaging 6.3 points per game last year as a freshman. Wahlert will boast an experienced group of guards this season and will have to play fast and pressure on the defensive end. Mary Kate King averaged 9.3 points per game and Allie Kutsch added 9.2 points per contest last season and figure to be the top scorers again for the Eagles. With another gauntlet of opponents to battle with in the MVC, Wahlert could make a run in the Class 4A playoff field.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Amy Ostwinkle (13th year, 186-94)
Last season — 7-16, 4-11 MVC; lost in regional semifinal to Center Point-Urbana
Key returning players — Jenna Fiedler (Sr.), Maddy Maahs (Jr.), Abigail Kluesner (Sr.), Leah Digmann (Jr.)
Promising newcomers — Carson Koerperich (Fr.), Brooklyn Firzlaff (Fr.), Hailey Wulfekuhle (Fr.), Natalie Leisen (Soph.)
Outlook — A young Bobcats squad from a season ago now has more experience under its belt, led by senior guard and all-MVC second-teamer Jenna Fiedler. She powered the team with 11.6 points per game a year ago and dished out a team-high 65 assists. Maddy Maahs provides another scoring threat as a guard who can also bang around in the post and draw fouls — she averaged 9.1 points per contest last season. WD did graduate center Emma Gile, so her production as center in the paint will need to be replaced. The Bobcats have developed a nice mix of veterans with younger players who, on a good night, could prove to be quite dangerous for opponents.