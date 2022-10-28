University of Mississippi volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth (center) talks to her players during a timeout. Banwarth, a former Dubuque Wahlert and Nebraska star, was placed on leave and her program will be placed under administrative review on Thursday night.
OXFORD, Miss. — A former Dubuque Wahlert standout is no longer the coach of the volleyball team at Ole Miss.
The announcement came one week after Kayla Banwarth was placed on leave and her program was placed under administrative review. The school did not comment specifically on what prompted that move, though the review was not believed to be performance-based.
Banwarth was in her third season as the Rebels volleyball coach. She led the Rebels to a postseason appearance in 2021-22, the program’s first in 11 seasons.
"With the accomplishments we experienced during her tenure, Coach Banwarth leaves this program well equipped for future success," said Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter in a press release. "We wish her the best as she moves forward."
Rebel assistant coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the season. Banwarth ended her tenure at Ole Miss with a record of 29-38.
"I thank Keith Carter and (Deputy Athletic Director for Sports and Administration) Lynnette Johnson for the opportunity to coach at Ole Miss," Banwarth said in the release. "I am grateful to the student-athletes for allowing me to be a part of their volleyball careers. Coaching volleyball is my greatest passion. I will continue to pursue that passion when the right opportunity arises. I am excited to see what the next chapter has in store for me and my family."
Before getting into coaching, Banwarth played six years as a member of the U.S. national volleyball team. Banwarth spent three seasons as an assistant coach at her alma mater of Nebraska, where she focused on liberos and passers in addition to leading the Huskers’ recruiting efforts. She helped direct Nebraska to a national championship in 2017 and a repeat appearance in the title match in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.