The University of Dubuque track and field team banquet tonight just took on a whole new meaning.
And its theme might just be “Party like it’s 1961.”
For the first time in 61 years, the Spartan men are conference meet champions.
UD rallied from a distant third place — 32 points behind Wartburg — after Friday’s session to win the American Rivers Conference championships team title with 194 points, besting the Knights’ 184. Loras finished third with 160.
“These athletes live and love as great teammates and great competitors,” UD head track coach Chad Gunnelson said. “In an individual sport, there is no way to win a conference title — especially in this conference — without a full team. They have come together as a team, built each other up, and found a way to win today.”
The Spartans scored team points in 13 of Saturday’s 14 events, led by senior sprinter Jeremiah Steed, who won individual gold medals in the 100-meter dash (10.62) and triple jump (14.38m), and anchored the fourth-ranked 4x100 team, along with Jaylen Bell, Garrett Byrd, and Nolan Lentz, to a winning time of 40.61.
“This means a lot with how much work we’ve been putting in every day,” said Steed who also placed second in the 200 (21.22). “I’m the old head of the team, so I kind of have to lead them. It just makes me happy to see how we’re all putting in work and seeing the results pay off.”
UD thrower Cade Collier followed up a Friday gold medal in the shot put and bronze in the discus with a crucial silver in the hammer throw (52.91). The result was one of the last announced on Saturday and played a big part in the team standings.
It also earned the junior outstanding field athlete of the year accolades.
“The first time in 61 years,” Collier said. “Who would have thought? I knew we had some good times for the running events, so I figured if we came out and put up some good times, we’d have a shot. I knew those points were valuable and obviously we came out with a W today.”
The Spartans’ fourth gold came from JoJo Frost (52.37) in the 400 hurdles. Frost also placed third in the 400-meter dash.
Other top three finishers on the day for UD include Blake Hardison in the 110 hurdles (second, 14.84); Nolan Lentz in the 200 (third, 21.58) and 100 (second, 10.65); Kodie Willis, javelin (second, 50.79); and 4x400 (second, 3:15.29).
“We have a team banquet tomorrow,” said Gunnelson, who along with his staff, was named conference coaching staff of the year. “Tomorrow we’re gonna have an incredible banquet, brunch with our family and friends, and celebrate all the things we did throughout an incredible year.”
The Loras men earned two gold medals on Saturday from Holden Murphy in the javelin (51.10m) and Raymond Venditti in the pole vault (4.46m).
Carter Oberfoell, a Dubuque Wahlert grad who finished second in the 800 (1:51.40), said his team fought until the very end.
“You can’t play defense in this sport, so all we can do is perform,” he said. “At the end of the day, if we do our best, we will let the rewards speak for themselves.”
The Duhawks got top-three finishes from Ryan Rogers in the pole vault (second, 4.46m); 4x100 (third, 42.06); Mike Jasa, 1,500 (second, 3:47.78); Ryan Harvey, 1,500 (third, 3:49.11); Josh Smith, 100 (third, 10.65); Harvey, 800 (third, 1:52.17); Ted Kruse, 400 hurdles (third, 54.73); 4x400, (third, 3:21.53); and Murphy, hammer throw (third, 52.32m).
Wartburg’s Joe Freiburger, a Holy Cross, Iowa native, followed up his 10,000-meter win on Friday with a gold in the 5,000 (14:58.03).
The Loras women entered Saturday with high hopes of repeating last year’s feat of overtaking Wartburg on the final day.
The Duhawks gave it a run, but fell just short, finishing second with 224 points. The Knights won with 231, and Dubuque finished third with 109.
Western Dubuque grad Elayna Bahl was Saturday’s star for the Duhawks, placing first in the 100 hurdles (14.56), 400 hurdles (1:02.46), running the winning 4x100 (46.99), along with Alyssa Pfadenhauer, Stevie Lambe, and Kelly Kohlhoff.
Bahl capped an incredible day running the second leg of the gold-medal 4x400, joined by Samantha Heavlin, Harmony Creasy, and Merryl Green (3:51.52).
Named women’s field athlete of the year, Bahl believes the runner-up finish will fuel her team heading into nationals, where they are two-time defending NCAA Division III national champions.
“I’m still very proud of this amazing team, and we’re not done yet,” Bahl said. “We’re not done yet, we still have NCAAs, so it’s still very promising. We will definitely use this as motivation.”
Loras’ Alyssa Pfadenhauer, who won Saturday’s 400 (54.98), was part of the 4x100, and finished second in the 200 (24.13), was named the A-R-C women’s track athlete of the year.
The Duhawks’ Kassie Parker followed her 10,000 win on Friday with a victory in the 5,000 (17:31.42).
Top three finishers for the Loras women include De’ja Austin-Cherry, triple jump (second, 11.68m); Grace Alley, triple jump (third,11.65m); Parker, 1,500 (second, 4.39.11); Stevie Lambe, 400 (second, 57.41); Marion Edwards, 100 (second, 12.10); Kaylee Osterberger, 800 (third, 2:19.94); Merryl Green, 400 hurdles (third, 1:03.84); and Edwards, 200 (third, 24.52).
Super-senior Alison Beeman paced the Spartan women with a remarkable Saturday performance, claiming gold in the 100 (12.00), and sprinting to the fastest time in Division III this season with a win in the 200 (24.09).
It was especially sweet for the Lakemoor, Ill. native, who battled back from injuries to reach the top of the podium.
“It feels pretty great,” Beeman said, who also ran in the third place 4x400 squad. “It’s part of the reason I came back here and it just feels awesome to continue the team effort. Last year just felt a little incomplete.”
Finishers in the top three for UD include Demetria Johnson, 100 hurdles (second, 14.92); Ya’Mia Ailes-Primes, 100 (third, 12.58); Samantha Harvell, pole vault (third, 3.20m); and Kaitlyn Wilder, hammer throw (second, 53.97).
Wartburg had three area athletes contribute to its championship. Jackie Ganshirt, a Dubuque Wahlert grad, placed fourth in the 200 (25.41), third in the 400 (57.62), and ran the opening leg of the runner-up 4x100 (47.85).
River Ridge, Ill. product, Breya Christopher, won gold in the triple jump (11.98m), and Hempstead grad Shaelyn Hostager was fourth in the 5,000 (18:12.64).