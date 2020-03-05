DES MOINES — LeMars Gehlen became known as ‘giant killers’ heading into the Iowa state tournament after upsetting two top-10 ranked teams to reach Wells Fargo Arena.
But these giant killers had never played the giants of Bellevue Marquette.
The Mohawks’ three starting posts overcame foul trouble to finish with an ultra-rare three double-doubles, as Tori Michel scored 19 points with 12 rebounds, Miranda Peters scored 17 points with 18 rebounds, and Ellie O’Brien added 10 points and 13 boards in a 60-53 victory over the Jays in a Class 1A state quarterfinal on Wednesday.
“We started out really slow, and I’m really proud of our girls because we didn’t let it get the best of us,” said Michel, Class 1A’s top rebounder at 12.3 per game who came within one rebound of breaking Marquette’s career record. “We got into foul trouble and then we started getting down on ourselves, and we started playing like ‘the prey,’ as coach likes to call it. We played like we were supposed to be scared, when in reality they should have been way more scared of us than we were of them.”
Second-seeded Marquette (24-1) advanced to Friday’s state semifinal at 3:15 p.m. to face No. 3 seed Algona Bishop Garrigan (24-1). Gehlen (15-10) closed its season at state for just the second time in program history.
“It feels really good,” said Peters, who at only 20 minutes of game time averaged nearly a point and a rebound per minute she was on the floor. “I think this win will give us some confidence, hopefully, and we’ll come out stronger on Friday.”
An ugly first quarter saw the teams combine to shoot 5-for-32 from the field with eight turnovers. Gehlen’s game plan clearly was to attack the rim and draw contact, and for the most part it worked. Michel picked up her second foul with 29 seconds left in the opening quarter, then Peters got whistled for a third foul at the 4:33 mark of the second quarter.
“I thought our guards held us in the game,” Marquette coach Jim Kettmann said. “Delaney (Banowetz) had some big plays and Halle (Kilburg) kept her head. I just kept looking at the clock and the assistant coaches and thinking, ‘When can we put them back in?’ Miranda, obviously, she can’t be off the floor for us. I won’t say I was surprised that we kept the game as close as we did, but give those girls all the credit in the world for keeping us in it.”
Marquette turned the ball over 13 times in the first half, leading to 15 Gehlen points. Still, the Mohawks only trailed by a 22-20 score entering the locker room. But when the Jays opened the second half by pushing the lead to five and Peters picked up a fourth foul just 1:10 into the third quarter, things looked a bit dicey.
“I was frustrated with myself getting those fouls,” Peters said. “Because we got in that foul trouble, it was just a whole team effort. Coming back from a deficit and to take the lead back and win the game, that’s a great, awesome team effort.”
Banowetz — who finished with 10 points — Michel, and O’Brien picked up the slack, leading the charge in a 14-9 run that tied the game at 36 heading to the fourth quarter. With Peters back in the game, the Mohawks could do no wrong down the stretch.
“After coach started talking to us, he said ‘I want you guys to be the predator, to be the aggressor, to make them fear you,’” Michel said. “I think we did a lot better in the second half. And most importantly, our fans and our bench constantly cheering definitely helped us. All that energy transfers over to how we play.”
Peters scored 11 points in the final frame, sparking a key 7-0 run that gave the Mohawks a 41-36 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. In due time, the giant predators finally subdued their outmatched prey.
“We made sure we grabbed a lot of rebounds and passed to the post as much as we could,” said O’Brien, a junior. “The posts went up strong and were able to get through their attempted blocks. We just kept bringing it to them because, like coach says, we should be the predator, not the prey.”