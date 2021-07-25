Justin Janicke wanted to be distracted on his National Hockey League Draft day.
So, he spent the day at the PGA Tour’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, a short drive from his home in Maple Grove, Minn. And he avoided his phone as much as possible.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound left wing finally received an alert late Saturday afternoon, when the expansion Seattle Kraken selected him in the seventh round, 195th overall.
Janicke became the fourth and final player with Dubuque ties to be taken on Day 2 of the NHL Draft. New Jersey drafted affiliates list center Samu Salminen in the third round, 68th overall; speedy Andrei Buyalsky went 24 picks later to Colorado; and incoming goaltender Philip Svedeback heard his name called in the fourth round, 117th overall.
This spring, Janicke didn’t even have to watch the USHL Draft, as the Fighting Saints picked him at No. 1 overall and he conducted media interviews before the event actually started.
“It’s a huge honor to be drafted, and I couldn’t have asked for a better place to go,” Janicke said Saturday afternoon. “Obviously, with Seattle being a new franchise, it doesn’t have the tradition yet, and people don’t know a lot about it. But it’s a great city, and, because it’s new and doesn’t have a lot of prospects in the system yet, there are going to be a lot of opportunities for players right away.
“I still haven’t processed it all just yet, but I’m really excited. It’s an awesome feeling to be drafted.”
NHL Central Scouting listed Janicke as the No. 128-ranked North American skater after he tallied 12 goals and 28 points in 43 games for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U18 squad this season. The 18-year-old decided he needed another year of USHL development before he follows in the footsteps of his father, Curtis, and his older brother, Trevor, to the University of Notre Dame, so Dubuque traded up to select him with the No. 1 overall pick this spring.
“You always have high hopes going into a draft, but I didn’t know if I’d go early or late or even at all,” Janicke said. “I honestly don’t think I had the greatest of years last year, so I wasn’t sure what would happen today. That’s why I wanted to keep my mind off the draft as much as possible.
“It’s hard to watch the draft and see other guys go ahead of you, but today is a huge motivation for me. It’s going to make me want to work that much harder so I can pass up the guys who were drafted ahead of me. Seattle believed in me, so I want to prove them right. I’m just really excited to get to work this season and can’t wait to get down in Dubuque.”
Salminen, a 6-3, 190-pound center/left wing from Helsinki, Finland, has been on Dubuque’s affiliates list since being selected in the seventh round of the 2020 USHL Draft. NHL Central Scouting listed him as the 12th-best European skater eligible for the draft after he recorded seven goals and nine points in seven games for Finland at the World Under-18 Championships.
Salminen is committed to the University of Denver and has starred in the Jokerit program for the past four seasons.
Buyalsky, a 6-foot-3, 178-pound center from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, jump-started the Saints with his late-December arrival following the team’s 1-10 start and re-established himself as a draft prospect in his final season of junior hockey eligibility. NHL Central Scouting listed him as the No. 106-ranked North American-trained skater after he registered 15 goals and 32 points in 36 games for Dubuque.
The University of Vermont recruit went unselected in his first year of draft eligibility in 2018 after being ranked No. 120 among European skaters. An elite skater, he has represented his country at the World Junior Championships three times. Buyalsky will turn 21 in August.
“I just wanted to do whatever I could to help this team win,” Buyalsky said through the translation of teammate Daniyal Dzhaniyev, who speaks fluent Russian, in mid-February after committing to Vermont. “The coaches have given me a chance to play, and because of the ice time they’ve given me, Vermont saw that and gave me a chance to continue my career.
“College hockey will give me a chance to raise my hockey level. Going to Vermont will give me a longer developmental window so I can experience life in America longer and play a high level of hockey longer.”
Svedeback, a 6-3, 192-pound goaltender from Stockholm, Sweden, posted a 3.47 goals against average and .912 save percentage for the Vaxjo Lakers J20 squad last season before the Saints took him in the fourth round, 50th overall, in this spring’s USHL draft. The 2002 birth year player is representing Sweden at the World Junior Showcase in Plymouth, Mich., and will join the Saints in the fall.
Since the Saints returned to the USHL in 2010, at least one Dubuque player has heard his name called in the draft.