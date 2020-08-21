The coronavirus wiped out what would have been the 35th annual Telegraph Herald Semi-pro All-Star Game last month in Worthington, Iowa.
But, the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame board decided to recognize the top players from the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League and the Prairie League in what has been a memorable season of semi-pro baseball.
The mid-summer classic is expected to return next year. The EIHL owns a 10-6 lead in the series since the format shifted from a North vs. South format.
EASTERN IOWA HAWKEYE LEAGUE
Managers: Paul and Mike Scherrman (Farley)
STARTING LINEUP
Pitcher: Anthony Ruden (Key West)
Catcher: Jeff Steele (Rickardsville)
First base: Austin Savary (Dyersville)
Second base: Andrew Mescher (Monticello)
Shortstop: Matt Scherrman (Farley)
Third base: Alex Savary (Dubuque Budweisers)
Left field: Shawn Deutmeyer (Worthington)
Centerfield: Riley LeGrand (Dyersville)
Right field: Bryce Simon (Cascade)
Designated hitter: Kevin Hunley (Key West)
RESERVES
Cascade: Brock Simon, Austin Gehl
Dubuque Budweisers: Wil Courtney
Dyersville: T.J. Deardorff
Farley: Derek Hardin, Calvin Harris
Key West: Jakob Kirman
Rickardsville: Joey Lehmann
Worthington: Brock Marbach
PRAIRIE LEAGUE
Managers: Eric DeSousa and Max Hoffman (Bernard)
STARTING LINEUP
Pitcher: Connor Grant (Peosta)
Catcher: Luke Carroll (Bellevue)
First base: Bryce Hoerner (Epworth)
Second base: Reid Rausch (Bernard)
Shortstop: Luke Pothoff (Balltown)
Third base: Maguire Fitzgerald (Zwingle)
Left field: Juan Munoz (Peosta)
Centerfield: Isaac Evans (Zwingle)
Right field: Austin Bradley (Dubuque Packers)
Designated hitter: Brett Featherston (Epworth)
RESERVES
Balltown: Kyle Behnke
Bellevue: Doug Van Dyke, Isaac Sturm
Bernard: Austin Brown
Dubuque Packers: Tucker Mai
East Dubuque: Hunter Sherman
Holy Cross: Logan Zarra
Peosta: Quinn Baumhover
Placid: Matt Schemmel
Zwingle: Travis Lyons