The coronavirus wiped out what would have been the 35th annual Telegraph Herald Semi-pro All-Star Game last month in Worthington, Iowa.

But, the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame board decided to recognize the top players from the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League and the Prairie League in what has been a memorable season of semi-pro baseball.

The mid-summer classic is expected to return next year. The EIHL owns a 10-6 lead in the series since the format shifted from a North vs. South format.

EASTERN IOWA HAWKEYE LEAGUE

Managers: Paul and Mike Scherrman (Farley)

STARTING LINEUP

Pitcher: Anthony Ruden (Key West)

Catcher: Jeff Steele (Rickardsville)

First base: Austin Savary (Dyersville)

Second base: Andrew Mescher (Monticello)

Shortstop: Matt Scherrman (Farley)

Third base: Alex Savary (Dubuque Budweisers)

Left field: Shawn Deutmeyer (Worthington)

Centerfield: Riley LeGrand (Dyersville)

Right field: Bryce Simon (Cascade)

Designated hitter: Kevin Hunley (Key West)

RESERVES

Cascade: Brock Simon, Austin Gehl

Dubuque Budweisers: Wil Courtney

Dyersville: T.J. Deardorff

Farley: Derek Hardin, Calvin Harris

Key West: Jakob Kirman

Rickardsville: Joey Lehmann

Worthington: Brock Marbach

PRAIRIE LEAGUE

Managers: Eric DeSousa and Max Hoffman (Bernard)

STARTING LINEUP

Pitcher: Connor Grant (Peosta)

Catcher: Luke Carroll (Bellevue)

First base: Bryce Hoerner (Epworth)

Second base: Reid Rausch (Bernard)

Shortstop: Luke Pothoff (Balltown)

Third base: Maguire Fitzgerald (Zwingle)

Left field: Juan Munoz (Peosta)

Centerfield: Isaac Evans (Zwingle)

Right field: Austin Bradley (Dubuque Packers)

Designated hitter: Brett Featherston (Epworth)

RESERVES

Balltown: Kyle Behnke

Bellevue: Doug Van Dyke, Isaac Sturm

Bernard: Austin Brown

Dubuque Packers: Tucker Mai

East Dubuque: Hunter Sherman

Holy Cross: Logan Zarra

Peosta: Quinn Baumhover

Placid: Matt Schemmel

Zwingle: Travis Lyons