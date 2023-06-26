Brayden Morrison immediately took advantage of his opportunity to jump-start his hockey career.
And, ultimately, that led to another shot at an NCAA Division I program.
The 6-foot, 179-pound forward played a key role in the Dubuque Fighting Saints advancing to the second round of the USHL Clark Cup Playoffs this spring. And last week, he announced his commitment to play at Miami of Ohio in the fall.
“I saw coming back to Juniors as a fresh start to get back to the college route again,” said Morrison, who played his first year and a half of college hockey at the University of Wisconsin. “It was important to get some games under my belt and get my confidence level back up to the point where I could feel like I had a more important role. That was an important factor for me before moving back to the next level.”
After playing just 19 games in parts of two seasons at Wisconsin, Morrison joined the Saints in late December and contributed a goal and an assist in his first game, a 5-2 victory at Waterloo. He finished the regular season with seven goals and 11 points in 36 games, then added a goal and an assist in five postseason games.
“Brayden was someone who could play anywhere in our lineup and provided veteran leadership off the ice,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “His play in the postseason was a big reason why we were able to advance past Green Bay in the first round. We have no doubt he will bring the same enthusiasm to the game at Miami and have an immediate impact on their program.”
MacDonald placed Morrison at center on a line with Shawn O’Donnell and Gavin Cornforth late in the season. They comprised arguably the Saints’ most-effective line during the playoffs.
“I’m a little more comfortable at center, and being around the puck more gave me more confidence and got me a lot more involved in the game,” Morrison said. “That was instrumental for me and will definitely help me moving forward next season.”
Morrison joins a National Collegiate Hockey Conference squad with a heavy Dubuque influence that includes Axel Kumlin, Michael Feenstra, Zane Demsey, William Hallén and former Saints captain P.J. Fletcher. While Morrison didn’t play with any of those players in Dubuque, he leaned on Saints roommate Max Montes for inside information from them about head coach Chris Bergeron’s program in Oxford, Ohio.
“It was second hand, but they gave me a lot of great feedback on how much they loved it there,” Morrison said. “It was important to hear that from guys who are already in the program.
“The coaches at Miami are really passionate about what they have going on there. They’re losing some players this year, but that could be beneficial for me. I was looking for an opportunity to play role and make an impact.”
Morrison’s sister, Makenna, will be a junior midfielder on the RedHawks’ women’s soccer team. She earned academic all-Mid-American Conference last season.
“It will definitely be cool for the family to have both of us in the same place,” Brayden Morrison said. “It’ll make it a lot easier on my parents because they’ll be able to see both of us in one visit, and we’ll be able to hang out together a lot more as a family.”