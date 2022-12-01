Former Dubuque Wahlert standout Nathan Donovan earned first-team all-American accolades from the United Soccer Coaches Association, while two members of the Loras College women’s team also garnered recognition.

Donovan, a sophomore from Hazel Green, Wis., tied for the fifth-most goals in NCAA Division III by scoring 21 times this season for the Blugolds. He added seven assists to finish with 49 points, which tied for third-best in the nation. Donovan had six game-winning goals as the Blugolds completed the second season in program history with a 19-2-1 record, qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time, and beat Luther in the opening round before falling to Gustavus Adolphus in a penalty kick shootout in the second round.

