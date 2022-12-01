Former Dubuque Wahlert standout Nathan Donovan earned first-team all-American accolades from the United Soccer Coaches Association, while two members of the Loras College women’s team also garnered recognition.
Donovan, a sophomore from Hazel Green, Wis., tied for the fifth-most goals in NCAA Division III by scoring 21 times this season for the Blugolds. He added seven assists to finish with 49 points, which tied for third-best in the nation. Donovan had six game-winning goals as the Blugolds completed the second season in program history with a 19-2-1 record, qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time, and beat Luther in the opening round before falling to Gustavus Adolphus in a penalty kick shootout in the second round.
Loras midfielder Payton McDonnell, a senior from Arlington Heights, Ill., claimed her second All-America accolade from United Soccer Coaches in as many seasons after repeating as the nation’s leader in total assists. She totaled 21 assists and became the program’s all-time leader in assists this season while earning her fourth all-American Rivers Conference selection.
Loras midfielder Ryleigh O’Brien, a senior from Hampton, Ill., made the third team. She is tied for fifth in the country with 25 total goals, highlighted by a five-goal performance against the University of Wisconsin-Superior in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament. O’Brien was also a first-team all-A-R-C performer for the third time in her career.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 76, Buena Vista 60 — At Stoltz Sports Center: The Spartans (6-1, 2-0 American Rivers Conference) pulled away from the Beavers in the second half behind 18 points apiece from Brock Simon and Jaylin McCants.
Loras 86, Coe 79 (OT) — At Lillis AWC: Ali Sabet scored 25 points and Tyler Bass and Declan Ciurlik added 14 apiece as the Duhawks (3-4, 1-0 A-R-C) outlasted the Kohawks in a thriller. Wahlert grad Cael Schmitt fronted Coe with 25 points, and his last-second trey sent the game to overtime.
UW-Oshkosh 75, UW-Platteville 66 (OT) — At Platteville, Wis.: Logan Pearson scored 15 points and Brady Olson added 12, but the Pioneers (4-3, 0-1 WIAC) let a second-half lead slip away to the Titans.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 82, Buena Vista 63 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Tabria Thomas finished 10-for-12 shooting from the field for 29 points, Isabella Tierney added 20 points, and the Spartans (4-4, 1-1 A-R-C) cruised.
Loras 58, Coe 53 — At Lillis AWC: Sami Martin scored 14 points and Cierra Bachmann added 13 as the Duhawks (4-1, 2-0 A-R-C) used a 24-17 run in the fourth quarter to nip the Kohawks.
UW-Platteville 60, UW-Oshkosh 35 — At Oshkosh, Wis.: Ella Mackiewicz scored 13 points, Addison Baierl chipped in 10, and the Pioneers (4-4) held the Titans to 34.2% shooting from the field.
BOYS BASKETBALL
(Tuesday’s late results)
North Scott 58, Western Dubuque 56 — At Epworth, Iowa: Colin McDermott and Colton McIlrath scored 13 points apiece, and Daviyon Gaston added 11, but the Bobcats lost a tight season opener.
Bellevue Marquette 83, Starmont 14 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Trevor Klein scored 13 points, Kannon Still and Evan Scott netted 11 apiece, and the Mohawks blitzed the Stars.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(Tuesday’s late results)
Cascade 60, West Liberty 56 — At West Liberty, Iowa: Alyssa Lux scored 22 points and Molly Roling added 13 as the Cougars rallied with a 40-18 second-half run.
Waverly-Shell Rock 62, Western Dubuque 43 — At Waverly, Iowa: Carson Koerperich scored 15 points and Karrington Asp added 11, but the Bobcats (0-3) fell to the Go-Hawks on the road.
