The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its postseason regional brackets for Class 1A, as teams strive to qualify for the state tournament, held March 1-6 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
First round regional contests will be played tonight for Class 1A, with the quarterfinals on Tuesday; the semifinals held on Friday, Feb. 19; and regional finals on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Here is a capsule look at the Class 1A brackets featuring TH area teams:
Region 3 schedule — Edgewood-Colesburg (2-18) at East Buchanan (11-9), Lansing Kee (10-10) at Riceville (18-3); Edgewood-Colesburg/East Buchanan winner/vs. Lansing Kee/Riceville winner; semifinals, Friday, Feb. 19; regional final, Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Outlook — There is no better time to peak than right before the postseason. Edgewood-Colesburg hopes to carry the momentum from its regular season finale victory over Starmont into tournament play. The Vikings will go in hungry against first round opponent East Buchanan as the Buccaneers defeated them soundly twice during the regular season. Getting through this region will be a daunting task, however, as Class 1A No. 4-ranked St. Ansgar awaits at the top-half of the bracket.
Region 5 schedule — Cedar Valley Christian (0-17) at Bellevue Marquette (7-8), Wyoming Midland (3-14) at Prince of Peace (14-4); Cedar Valley Christian/Bellevue Marquette winner vs. Midland/Prince of Peace winner; semifinals, Friday, Feb. 19; regional final, Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Outlook — Bellevue Marquette has run into some tough luck lately as it has only played one game since defeating Wyoming Midland on Jan. 19 for head coach Jim Kettmann’s 300th career victory. COVID-19 related issues and weather forced the cancellation of seven of its last eight contests. Does the extended time off make them rusty or will it rejuvenate this young Mohawk team? If they can advance past Cedar Valley Christian, it could potentially set up an intriguing rematch with Prince of Peace in the quarterfinal. Coming out of this region will be a grind as it features Class 1A No. 8-ranked Springville, No. 9 Winfield-Mt. Union and No. 10 Burlington Notre Dame.