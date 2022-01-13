The Clarke University men’s basketball team came within an eyelash of knocking off NAIA No. 2-ranked William Penn in a Heart of America Conference game at the Kehl Center.
Chanze Cruesoe’s jumper with 2 seconds remaining in regulation lifted the Statesmen to an 89-88 victory. Keith Johnson’s desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer didn’t go for the Pride.
Jacob Fierst scored 26 points, Jordan Lake added 24, Johnson had 17 and Anthony Eddy scored 11 for the Pride, who fell to 9-7 overall and 4-3 in the Heart. The Pride led at halftime, 45-41.
Kevion Blaylock led William Penn with 31 points, while Cruesoe, Malyk Thomas and Josh Watkins chipped in 10 apiece. The Statesmen improved to 14-1, 5-1 in the Heart.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Clarke 85, William Penn 47 — At Clarke: Taylor Haase scored 18 points to lead a balanced effort in the Heart of America Conference victory. Emma Kelchen added 13 points and Giana Michels chipped in 11 as 11 different players scored.
UW-Whitewater 62, UW-Platteville 53 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maiah Domask scored 22 points, and Taylor Gilbert added 10 for the Pioneers in the home loss.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 44, Stockton 34 — At Stockton, Ill.: Ben Montag scored 11 points, and Brevin Lee chipped in 10 as the Warriors earned a tough NUIC road win. Alex Altfillisch and Ian Broshous scored 10 points apiece for Stockton.
Galena 61, Orangeville 49 — At Galena, Ill.: Connor Glasgow scored 20 points, and Ethan Hefel added 18 for the Pirates, who led at all four horns.
Scales Mound 88, West Carroll 12 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Benjamin Vandigo scored 22 points, and Zayden Ellsworth and Thomas Winter scored 10 each in the blowout win.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Platteville 61, Mount Horeb 42 — At Platteville, Wis.: Camryn Nies poured in 22 points, and Ellie Temperly chipped in 12 as the Hillmen rolled Tuesday night.
Boscobel 50, Darlington 39 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Sarah Knowles scored 22 points and Erin Knowles added 20 in the SWAL victory. Darlington got 11 points from Taylor Wedig.
Stockton 56, West Carroll 29 — At Stockton, Ill.: Brynn Haas scored 26 points, and the Blackhawks rolled after taking a 36-14 lead at halftime.
Bellevue 73, North Cedar 31 — At Stanwood, Iowa: Ka’Lynn DeShaw scored 27 points, and Mariah Hueneke added 25 to lead the Comets to the emphatic road win.
Cascade 71, Northeast Goose Lake 29 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Devin Simon scored 16 points, Megan Smith had 12, and Ally Hoffman and Molly Roling added 10 apiece in Cascade’s thorough win.