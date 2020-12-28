In many ways, a sports team is a family.
It’s fitting then, that Dubuque Hempstead wrestling coach Chuck Haas is surrounded by family. After all, those closest to him have played central roles in his coaching success.
Haas on Dec. 10 became the state’s 59th coach to reach 300 career dual victories. Now in his 22nd season leading the Mustangs — tied with Dubuque Senior’s Joe Connolly as the longest-tenured wrestling coaches in the Mississippi Valley Conference — he is assisted by his three sons, Brock, Brett and Brandon.
“I’ve been around a long time, I guess,” said Chuck Haas, who is now 301-245-1 in his career, passing Bettendorf’s Dan Knight for 58th on the state’s all-time list. “It’s really honestly true, I couldn’t do this by myself. I’ve had good coaches wherever I’ve been.”
Haas was an assistant coach at Camanche for one season, then took an assistant job at the University of Dubuque. He eventually took over as head coach of the Spartans for a five-year run in the mid-to-late 1990s. He came to Hempstead in 1999 and has coached several dozen state qualifiers, a handful of state champions, and has coached the Mustangs to their only two appearances at the state dual tournament.
All three of his sons were state place-winners for the Mustangs.
“It’s been great,” said Haas, who also said his years are numbered. “I love doing it. How many people get to coach with their children? All three of my children, my boys, are coaching with me right now and I love it. They’re not complaining too much that I’m slowing them down. They’re doing a lot of the work right now.”
It’s clear, too, that those who wrestle under him have a special appreciation for their coach. It’s not uncommon to see the coach’s face on the front of a wrestler’s sweatshirt. As is customary, he was wearing a Santa hat after the Mustangs’ final dual before the holiday break.
Adler Kramer, a two-time state qualifier, said having Haas as his head coach is “awesome.”
“There’s nothing more you could ask for in a coach,” Kramer said. “He pushes you every day and he’s not going to let you slack off, that’s for sure. And, I mean, it pays off. We’ve got a lot of great guys who like to wrestle hard.”
With a stable of hammers this season, Hempstead has high hopes for both the dual and individual seasons, with the hopes of bringing home team trophies from both state tournaments. Haas expects to get roughly 20-25 more matches in this season before the Class 3A district tournament.
“When you have great coaches, you have to have some talent, too,” Haas said. We have some talent now and we’re taking advantage of it. Some teams maybe have talent and they don’t win, but we have talent and even years where we just have some good, tough-nosed kids, that leads us to a lot of success.”