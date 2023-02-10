Gavin Wardle liked the way he and his Dubuque Hempstead teammates responded to pressure on the eve of the Iowa state bowling qualifying tournaments.

The Mustangs came through in the clutch to edge city rival Wahlert, 2,816-2,764, in the final Mississippi Valley Conference meet of the season before state qualifying early next week. Hempstead also won the girls match, 2,505-2,206.

