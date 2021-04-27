When Bob Davidshofer started a cross country program at Cascade Aquin in the 1960s, it was really just to fuel another need at the school.
“I was coaching track and just started the cross country program so we had more experience for the distance runners,” Davidshofer said. “After Aquin closed, I signed up at Cascade just for the cross country and it worked out just wonderful for me.”
To say the least. After 57 seasons and 15 Iowa state team cross country championships at Aquin and Cascade High, Davidshofer announced his retirement on Monday.
“I’m really pretty happy with the way things went,” he said. “It was a wonderful time.”
Davidshofer won three boys team championships at Cascade Aquin, then followed with nine girls titles and three boys crowns at Cascade. His first championship was in 1965, with the last coming in 2015.
“I planned two years ago to have 2019-2020 be my last year,” Davidshofer said. “Being as the pandemic came up, I had a couple goals I had yet that I wanted to finish. I figured 57 years now was long enough.”
Ironically, when Davidshofer attended a private Catholic high school in Cherokee, Iowa, cross country wasn’t offered. He ran track as a prep and also at Loras College.
Davidshofer started teaching at Aquin High School in 1961, then moved to Cascade High in 1976, where he taught and coached until 2009. The Cougars swept the boys and girls state championships in 1983 — becoming one of only nine schools in state history to sweep boys and girls titles in the same season — then did it again in 1985.
“It’s all about the enthusiasm they have,” Davidshofer said. “I’ve really had a great bunch of kids. We had success early, and that kind of set the standard for other kids coming through and wanting to equal that. We laid the groundwork for having even more success.”
Davidshofer coached 64 individual girls to the state meet, including four state champions, and 52 individual boys. He was an 11-time Class 2A state coach of year, was inducted into the Iowa Hall of Fame in 1988 and named National High School Coach of the Year in 1996.
“I am one of countless lives Coach Davidshofer impacted in a positive way,” Creighton University men’s basketball coach and Cascade High grad Greg McDermott wrote on Twitter. “He conducted himself with professionalism and passion in the classroom, on the basketball floor, running fields or stage. Congrats Coach on a terrific career. Cascade is better because of you!”
Davidshofer became a member of the National High School Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame in 2011.
“The state championships will be the big thing I remember,” said Davidshofer, who never married or had children. “The 15 state championships and individual championships. All in all, I will remember what a great time I had working with the young athletes to get them to achieve their potential. I just hoped to give them the same passion for the sport that I’ve had.”