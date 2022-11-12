The Eagle Point Software Big 10 bowling tournament figures to be quite the family affair.
The 64-man, double-elimination event included five sets of fathers and their sons, and 7 of the 10 remain in the field after the first two rounds. Action continues tonight at Cherry Lanes and concludes Saturday, Dec. 3.
Ben Cottrell won both of his matches last Saturday, while his father, Terry, dropped his opening-round match before rebounding in the consolation bracket. Gene Ninneman and his son, Ian, both won in the first round before falling in the second round. Likewise, John Biver and his son, Steve, won in the first round but lost in the second.
Cody Beck remained alive in the winners’ bracket with a pair of victories, but his father, Steve, lost twice to be eliminated. Ron Helbing and his son, Austin, also dropped both matches last week.
Last week’s action included four shifts, with 16 bowlers advancing in the winners’ bracket, 16 being eliminated and 32 in the consolation bracket.
Tonight’s matches begin with the consolation bracket at 5 p.m., followed by the eight winners’ bracket matches at 6 p.m. Consolation and winners’ bracket play continues at 7 p.m. After tonight, the winners’ bracket will be reduced to the final four.
Former champions ousted — Steve Beck joined Tyler Kohl as former champions who suffered two quick losses to be eliminated. Four other former champions — Bob Hochrein, Jason Lanser, Andrew Gantenbein and 2021 winner Rick Schatzabel — won both of their matches last week to remain in the winners’ bracket. Terry Cottrell is also a former champion, and he dropped into the consolation bracket last week.
Tough draw for Hefel — Jeremy Hefel became the first member of the hard-luck loser club in the tournament. He shot a national honor count of 721 but still lost by 40 pins to Keith McDermott in the consolation bracket.
By the numbers — Steve Neese owns the top series in the tournament after rolling a 266-258-258—782 in a convincing first-round victory over Steve Beck, who shot 642. Neese leads the tournament with a 242 average, but he sits in the consolation bracket after dropping his second-round match.
Lanser ranks second in average at 238, followed by Cody Beck (230), Ben Cottrell (229), Schatzabel (228) and Lucas McDermott (227). All remain in the winners’ bracket.
Donny Breitbach has benefited from a good draw. He ranks 39th with a 201 average but has won both of his matches to remain alive in the winners’ bracket.
Craig Liddle’s 297 remains the high game of the tournament.
