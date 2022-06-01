The Iowa boys state soccer tournament begins today and concludes with championship matches on Saturday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
Dyersville Beckman is the only area team to reach the state’s elite eight and earned the No. 2 seed in Class 1A.
Here is a capsule look at the tournament:
Today’s quarterfinals — No. 1 Hull Western Christian (15-1) vs. Burlington Notre Dame (17-3), noon; No. 4 West Liberty (13-3) vs. No. 5 Nevada (15-6), 12:10 p.m.; No. 3 North Fayette Valley (16-1) vs. No. 6 Davenport Assumption (13-5), 12:20 p.m.; No. 2 Dyersville Beckman (15-3) vs. No. 7 West Central Valley (16-1), 12:30 p.m.
Friday’s semifinals — Western Christian/Burlington Notre Dame winner vs. West Liberty/Nevada winner, noon; North Fayette Valley/Assumption winner vs. Beckman/West Central Valley winner, 12:10 p.m.
Saturday’s championship — Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Beckman leaders — Logan Burchard (20 goals, 12 assists, 52 points); Ryan Burchard (21 goals, 6 assists, 48 points); Mitchell Naber (9 goals, 12 assists, 30 points); Conner Grover (9 goals, 11 assists, 29 points); Trent Arens (4 goals, 15 assists, 23 points); Lane Kramer (3 goals, 9 assists, 15 points); Hunter Douglas (11 goals allowed, 35 saves)
West Central Valley leaders — Mitchell Dickson (36 goals, 21 assists, 93 points); Kamron Kunkle (18 goals, 15 assists, 81 points); Matt Gerling (15 goals, 19 assists, 49 points); Jadon Wilson (5 goals, 5 assists, 15 points); Nate Gerling (9 goals allowed, 75 saves)
Outlook — Beckman is making its eighth tournament appearance, all since 2010, and its first since 2017. The Trailblazers completed back-to-back undefeated seasons in 2015 and 2016, capturing the program’s only two state championships. Beckman ended the state’s third-longest streak of consecutive state tournament appearances with its 1-0 victory over Iowa City Regina in last week’s substate final, stopping the Regals from reaching their 14th straight state tournament. Only Bettendorf, with 16 appearances between 1995-2010, and Iowa City West, which made 15 straight from 2000-14, had longer streaks. Beckman’s only losses this season came against Class 2A title contender Marion, defending Class 1A state champion Burlington Notre Dame, and Waterloo Columbus. West Central Valley is making its fourth appearance and just its second since 2000. The Wildcats last qualified in 2014 and are 0-3 all-time at the state tournament. West Central Valley beat Treynor, 1-0, in the substate final. The Wildcats have three major offensive threats, but the scoring drops off quickly after those three, and only four other players have multiple goals this season. Beckman’s Burchard twins are consistent threats and the Blazers have plenty of other scoring options around them, and five players with nine or more assists. An interesting matchup could await in the semifinals if seeds hold. North Fayette Valley made its tournament debut last season after beating Beckman in the substate final. Assumption won titles in 2002 and 2003 and is making its ninth appearance overall and first since 2018. The top quarterfinal has some history behind it. Burlington Notre Dame won the state title last year in its tournament debut. Its opponent, Western Christian, is making its third appearance and was the runner-up to Notre Dame last year. Nevada is making its 12th appearance and first since 2018. West Liberty has reached the semifinals in three of its previous five appearances.
