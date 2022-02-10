The postseason for Iowa Class 1A girls basketball tips off tonight, as teams strive to reach the state tournament, held Feb. 28-March 5 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Region 4 features three TH area teams playing in first round contests tonight. The quarterfinals will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15; the semifinals on Friday, Feb. 18; and the finals on Wednesday, Feb. 23. All games will begin at 7 p.m.
Here is a capsule look at the Class 1A Region 4 bracket:
Matchups — Bellevue Marquette (9-12) at Maquoketa Valley (12-9); Edgewood/Colesburg (8-13) at East Buchanan (16-5); Bellevue Marquette/Maquoketa Valley winner at North Linn; Edgewood-Colesburg/East Buchanan winner vs. Central City/West Central winner; semifinals, Friday, Feb. 18; regional final, Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Outlook — On opposite sides of the Tri-Rivers Conference, Bellevue Marquette and Maquoketa Valley square off tonight for the first time when it matters most. The two teams have hovered around the .500 mark all year and are looking to break out in the postseason. This has the potential to be a tight first-round contest as the squad’s points for and against are strikingly similar. The Mohawks score an average of 41.4 points per game and allow 43, while the Wildcats score 42.3 and surrender 39.1. Maquoketa Valley will be looking for a return to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines after finishing second in Class 2A a year ago, but the Wildcats were hit hard by graduation last spring. The winner, however, will face a daunting task with No. 6-ranked North Linn waiting in the quarterfinals.
Edgewood-Colesburg will be looking for revenge against No. 14-ranked East Buchanan in its first-round matchup tonight. The Buccaneers soundly defeated the Vikings twice during the regular season by 35 and 34-point margins. If Ed-Co can find a way to pull off the massive upset, it would likely set up a quarterfinal rematch with Central City, who they defeated during regular-season play.