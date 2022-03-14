Tristan Lemyre took his cue from the fans seated behind the Cedar Rapids goal.
The Mirabel, Quebec, native scored with 2:05 remaining in regulation time to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 3-2 victory over Cedar Rapids on Saturday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Lemyre’s goal gave Dubuque its seventh consecutive victory and kept the Saints (31-13-2-3) atop the USHL Eastern Conference standings. And it created a happy ending for a night in which Stephen Halliday became the all-time leading scorer in franchise history.
“I just heard the crowd, and I knew it was in,” Lemyre said of his 22nd goal of the season. “I shot for the five-hole, but I wasn’t sure if it went in or not. Everyone reacted and I though, ‘OK. It’s in.’ You get such rush of adrenaline when you score a goal like that. It was a lot of fun.”
Saints defenseman Max Burkholder stopped a RoughRiders clearing attempt at the blue line and sent the puck below the goal line to Kenny Connors, who dipped away from a defender before sweeping a pass to the slot. Lemyre slipped between two defenders and ripped a one-timer through the legs of goaltender Bruno Bruveris.
“Cedar Rapids covered the slot pretty well all night, but I was able to get open enough,” Lemyre said. “Kenny found me and made a really nice play.”
Cedar Rapids played a stifling defense throughout the game and Lemyre took advantage of a rare seam. The RoughRiders finished with a 22-17 advantage in shots and limited the Saints to just two shots in the third period.
“Max found a nice little pocket where they weren’t and he got it to me,” Connors said. “They were playing man-on-man, but Lemmy beat his guy in the slot and he presented me with a nice little target, I hit him and he didn’t make a mistake about it.
“When they play man-on-man, it’s kind of on you to get open or work other people open. But they do a really good job of eliminating open space or the space you’re supposed to have.”
The RoughRiders leveled the score at 2-2 on Adam Flammang’s team-leading 21st goal 9:21 into the third period. David Chen worked the puck to the net front, and a persistent Flammang scored a second-effort goal on Paxton Geisel, who made 20 saves en route to his 21st victory of the season.
Cedar Rapids went 0-for-4 on the power play and pulled Bruveris for a sixth attacker with 1:28 remaining in the game. Dubuque went 1-for-2 with the man advantage.
“It was a lot like a playoff game, because there wasn’t a whole lot of room on the ice,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “Both teams were blocking shots and playing physical. It came down to making one more play than them at the end. It was a good, hard battle, and I’m proud of the way the guys played to come out of here with a win.
“They’re a tough team to play against, and they make you earn every inch of the ice. We battled through it. It’s good for us to have games like this, and we’ve had a bunch of them lately. They always get tighter at the end of the season and in the playoffs, and it’s great to have practice learning how to score a big goal late and how to close a game out. You want to have confidence doing that when you’re going into the playoffs.”
Halliday scored a goal and added an assist in the first 3:12 of the second period to tie, then surpass Steve MacSwain for the all-time franchise scoring lead with 158 points in 147 games. MacSwain, who played for the Saints in the early 1980s, congratulated Halliday with a video posted to the Saints’ Twitter account.
On the first shift of the second period, Ryan Beck fed Halliday in the neutral zone, and the Ohio State recruit zipped behind a defender, shielded the puck and flipped a shot inside the left post for his team-leading 28th goal of the season. Connor Kurth picked up a secondary assist after a give-and-go with Beck just 44 seconds into the period.
Halliday broke the scoring record at the 3:12 mark when Nikita Borodayenko tipped his shot from the right faceoff circle past Bruveris for his 13th goal of the season. Samuel Sjolund earned a secondary assist on the power play goal that put the Saints ahead, 2-0.
Still within reach for Halliday are records for points in a single season, assists in a single season, career goals and career assists. He is also in the running for the USHL’s Tier I career scoring record and career assists record.
“The individual accomplishments come with playing hard on every shift, and that’s really where my head’s at right now,” Halliday said. “It’s pretty cool to break it, but the best thing is we’re still in first place and we moved into first place in the Cowbell Cup standings.
“Me, (Riley Stuart) and (Michael Feenstra) are hoping to win the Cowbell Cup three years in a row, and that’s something special we’d like to keep going for Dubuque.”
The Cowbell Cup is awarded to the team with the best record in head-to-head competition between Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Waterloo. The Saints are 5-3-1 for 11 points, followed by Cedar Rapids at 5-4-0 and Waterloo at 4-5-1.
Cedar Rapids ended Geisel’s shutout bid at the 12:05 mark of the second period. Grant Ahcan tipped Travis Shoudy’s shot from the point for his eighth goal of the season.