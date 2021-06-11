The Iowa High School Athletic Association will return to a split-site format to solve a scheduling conflict with the state baseball tournament this summer.
Since 2005, Principal Park in Des Moines has hosted all four classes over an eight-day period in late July. But, when Major League Baseball assumed control over its affiliates during the offseason, it scheduled the Iowa Cubs to be home for five of the dates originally set for state baseball.
Merchants Park in Carroll will host the Class 1A and Class 2A state tournaments on July 26-29, and Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus will host the Class 3A and Class 4A tournaments on July 28-31.
The IHSAA has not determined sites or details for the state baseball tournament beyond this summer’s event.
“The last 15 months have been filled with changes and constantly-evolving plans, and this tournament is no exception,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in a statement after the Board of Control approved the schedules and sites on Thursday. “We’re excited to have two high-quality hosts in Carroll and the University of Iowa where our student-athletes can make memories and compete for state championships.”
The IHSAA first played the Class A state tournament in Carroll in 1970 and again in 1973, then brought it back in 1995 when the field increased to eight teams in all four classes. Carroll hosted Class 1A and Class 3A, while Marshalltown hosted Class 2A and Class 4A until Principal Park became the sole site in 2005. Bellevue played in the Class 1A state tournament in Carroll in 1997.
Merchants Park features more than 1,200 permanent seats and was renovated in 2011.
Next month, Class 1A will play its quarterfinals on July 26, Class 2A will follow with quarterfinals on July 27, the semifinals for both classes will take place July 28, and the championships are set for July 29.
Iowa City will host the state tournament for the first time at the Hawkeyes’ state-of-the-art facility, which underwent a renovation in 2015 and features an all-turf surface. Duane Banks Field seats 2,300 spectators at 100 percent capacity.
Class 3A will open play in Iowa City with quarterfinals on July 28, followed by Class 4A quarterfinals on July 29. The semifinals in both classes are set for July 30, and the championship games are scheduled for July 31.
Tickets will be sold digitally at www.iahsaa.org/tickets and will cost $10 per two-game session at each site. Quarterfinal and semifinal dates will feature four games. All tickets will be general admission.