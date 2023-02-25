SOLON, Iowa — It’s one of the those games where neither should have to lose. Especially, when a state tournament berth is on the line.
Attempting to reach its first state tournament berth since 2006, Bellevue Marquette fell one basket shy of Des Moines in an epic momentum-shifting battle that no one inside the Solon Gymnasium will soon forget in a 70-69 Class 1A Substate 4 instant classic championship contest.
In a resurgent season, the Mohawks saw themselves return to 1A prominence after a 14-0 start.
Recommended for you
“We just wanted to get better every single day,” Marquette coach Isaac Sturm said. “Wins are great, but we wanted to get better going forward. We liked being under the radar because there wasn’t that target. Eventually, we got there and I’m proud of how our guys handled the pressure. We were playing our best basketball at the end of the year. That’s all we can ask for.”
Evan Scott had 23 points for Marquette, which bowed out in heartbreaking fashion at 22-4. Caden Kettmann had 11 and Kannon Still nine for the Mohawks.
New London (19-6) will be making the trek to Wells Fargo Arena for just the second time in school history after a 2017 appearance. Kaden Benjamin had 27 points and Blaise Porter 26 as the Tigers’ two-headed monster accounted for 53 of the team’s 70 points.
New London took a 4-0 lead to open the game. That was the biggest margin of separation of the first half — and nearly the entire game.
In a wildly up-tempo, back-and-forth pace, the teams battled to 12 ties and seven lead changes in the opening 16 minutes of play. Marquette’s Evan Scott and New London’s Benjamin led the way with eight and 10 points, respectively, in a frantic first quarter.
Six Mohawks recorded buckets in an equally high-energy second that saw the score knotted on seven different occasions. Eli Scott’s five points in the final 12 seconds of the half provided Marquette’s largest lead, 36-33, heading to the break.
“I couldn’t have asked for more from our guys,” Sturm said. "Every single possession, every single play, our guys just kept battling back. Give New London a lot of credit; they were just better tonight -- by one point.”
New London’s dynamic duo, Porter and Benjamin, combined for 18 of the Tigers’ 20 third-quarter points to take a 47-42 lead at 3:58 — the largest margin of separation all night. It didn’t last long.
Roeder knocked down a 3 and Kettmann dropped in two free throws and before a minute and a half of clock had elapsed, the Mohawks were even at 49-49. Still’s drive to the bucket fittingly sent the game to the fourth tied, 53-53.
Kettmann’s layup with 2:44 remaining in regulation put the Mohawks up, 61-59, before Porter tied it at 62-62. Evan Scott had two opportunities with 7.8 seconds left to win it for Marquette, but both attempts narrowly curled off the rim.
“Substate, you have to be really good, and a little lucky,” Sturm said. “We had a chance to win it at the end, and that’s all we can ask for.”
After seeing the score deadlocked 20 times, appropriately, it was, too, at the end of 32 minutes.
Benjamin and Porter provided four quick points in overtime to put the Tigers up, 66-62. Still’s triple at with 1:57 remaining in the extra frame brought Marquette within one, 66-65, but for the first time all night, could not draw even. Twice before the final buzzer sounded, the Mohawks again clawed within one, but ultimately fell one basket short of Wells Fargo.
“Our guys made the Marquette community proud tonight,” Sturm said. “There’s not many games at this level that you forget, and some day I’ll probably rewatch this one and analyze every second of it. We gave absolutely everything we had. It just wasn’t enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.