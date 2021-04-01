Dubuque Wahlert grad Audrey Hinz earned a pair of victories as the Loras College women’s tennis team romped past Cornell College, 8-1, on Wednesday in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Hinz cruised at No. 1 singles with a 6-3, 6-1 win over the Rams’ Liv Aractingi. Hinz teamed up with Lauren Diiulio for an 8-4 victory at No. 1 doubles.
Isabel Schwabe (No. 2), Diiulio (3), Clair Moore (4) and Sara Backus (5) each picked up singles wins for the Duhawks (7-4).
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Illinois Wesleyan 0 — At Bloomington, Ill.: Patrick Mahoney and Dorian Fiorenza had nine kills apiece and Joe Horn added 34 assists as the Duhawks (8-5) swept Wesleyan, 25-15, 25-15, 25-15.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Scales Mound 2, River Ridge 1 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Anniston Werner led the Hornets with 12 kills, six assists and three digs, Mickayla Bass chipped in nine kills, and Taylor Korte added 18 assists, as Scales Mound held back the Wildcats, 25-21, 28-30, 27-25.
Stockton 2, Warren 1 — At Warren, Ill.: Claire Riedl delivered 10 kills and seven digs, but the Warriors lost a tight match with Stockton, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20.