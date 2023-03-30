A pair of tri-state baseball players appeared in Major League Baseball games at spring training, which concluded Tuesday.
Colin Rea, a right-handed pitcher from Cascade, Iowa, went 2-0 with a 6.23 ERA in three games for the Milwaukee Brewers after signing a free-agent contract this winter. In 4 1/3 innings, he struck out four and walked none while posting a 1.38 WHIP.
Theo Denlinger, a right-handed relief pitcher from Cuba City, Wis., made his Boston Red Sox debut this week and pitched one inning. He struck out two, walked none and allowed one hit. The Red Sox acquired him from the Chicago White Sox just prior to spring training.
Recommended for you
Both players are expected to begin the season in Minor League Baseball.
PREP SOFTBALL
Mineral Point 10, Platteville 6 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Jaxcyn Berntgen and Maddison Carl racked up multiple hits apiece for the Hillmen, but the Pointers pulled away with an eight-fun fifth inning on Monday.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Carthage 3, Loras 1 — At Lillis AWC: The Duhawks claimed the first set from AVCA No. 9-ranked Carthage, but the Firebirds rallied to win the next three and secure the match, 15-25, 25-22, 25-20, 26-24. Corey Mayotte had 12 kills, Jake Filotto 12 blocks and Joe Horn 33 assists to lead Loras.
MEN’S LACROSSE
North Central 11, Dubuque 6 — At Oyen Field: The Spartans fell to 3-6 on the season with the home defeat.
MEN’S TENNIS
Luther 9, Dubuque 0 — At Farber Courts: Dubuque suffered its fourth straight loss and fell to 2-9 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.