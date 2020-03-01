MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The No. 7-ranked Mineral Point girls basketball team used a red-hot perimeter attack to earn a 62-50 win over Cuba City in Friday’s WIAA Division 4 regional final.
The Pointers (21-3) advanced to Thursday’s sectional semifinal to face top-ranked La Crosse Aquinas at Edgewood High School.
The Pointers, who split with the co-conference champion Cubans (18-6) during the regular season, converted on 12 3-point attempts during the game, including six from sophomore Mallory Lindsey, who finished the game with a team-high 20 points for the Pointers. Junior Ivy Lawinger added five treys en route to her 17-point performance.
“This one feels really great, and now we get that rematch with Aquinas that we’ve been looking forward to,” Lindsey said “We have been locked in all week and just really focused for every game. We were just confident in our shots tonight, and our defense did a great job of forcing turnovers and getting the ball back in our hands.”
The Pointers, who have won 14 in a row, took a 28-20 lead into the second half, before the Cubans were able to tie the score up at 40-40 on a Parker Kopp 3-pointer with 9:32 remaining.
Point quickly regained the lead on a 3 from Lindsey, and would then use an 8-0 run with baskets from Lawinger and Blair Watters to go back up, 48-42, with 6:36 remaining. The Cubans would not get any closer for the remainder of the game. Free throws from Ella Chambers and Lindsey would keep the lead at double digits for the Pointers in the final minute to seal the win.
Kopp finished the game with 21 points for the Cubans, while Bailey Lutes added 10.
“This win was a really big deal for our girls, and I am so happy for them,” Mineral Point coach Michael Keyes said. “We knew Cuba was going to give us their best shot, and to earn a regional title against a team that you shared conference with is just a great feeling. Our girls played with such poise, and we are just going to enjoy this win tonight.”