Southwestern Potosi basketball
Southwestern’s Justin Reuter shoots past Potosi’s Aidan Uppena during their game Tuesday in Potosi, Wis. Reuter scored 14 points in a 56-52 victory.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

POTOSI, Wis. — The Southwestern Wildcats rebounded from last week’s loss to Cuba City with a 56-52 non-conference win over Potosi on Tuesday night at Potosi High School.

The Wildcats (4-2) had three players in double digits, led by senior Justin Reuter’s 14 points.

