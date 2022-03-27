It had the makings of a comeback for the ages.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints completely erased an early four-goal deficit Saturday night behind a Connor Kurth hat trick, only to see Sam Lipkin score with 29.7 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Chicago Steel a 6-5 victory at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Lipkin corralled a loose puck in front of goaltender Philip Svedeback and bounced it into the net for his 29th goal of the season. The Eastern Conference-leading Steel (33-12-7-1) increased their lead on second-place Dubuque (32-16-2-3) to five points with nine games remaining in the regular season.
Chicago jumped to a 4-0 lead just 13:21 into the game. Zam Plante opened the scoring just 25 seconds into the game, and Lukas Gustafsson and Lipkin and Adam Fantilli broke the game up with extra attacker goals in a span of 2:30.
Gustafsson and Lipkin scored in power plays, and Fantilli chased starting goalie Paxton Geisel with a goal during a delayed penalty call. Chicago finished 3-for-4 on the man advantage and Dubuque went 0-for-1 in a game much more evenly contested than the penalty numbers.
Dubuque’s first surge started just 1:27 after the Fantilli goal and included three tallies in a span of 4:21.
Kurth scored his 28th goal of the season with a rebound goal following a faceoff win in the Chicago zone. Austin Oravetz moved the puck from the right point to the net front before Kurth chipped it past Chicago starter Christian Manz. Stephen Halliday and Ryan Beck were credited with assists after the puck pinballed around the blue paint.
Kenny Connors cut the deficit in half 53 seconds later. Michael Feenstra and Max Montes moved the puck along the left-wing wall to a streaking Connors, who got behind the defense and beat Manz with a backhander for his 22nd goal of the season.
Kurth struck again at the 18:09 mark. Halliday intercepted a clearing attempt below the goal line and found Kurth in the low slot for a one-timer that beat Manz for his 29th goal of the season.
Davis Burnside nearly tied the game 2:48 into the middle period, when his slap shot hit the goal post behind back-up goalie Gibson Homer. But Max Montes pulled the Saints even at 4-4 with his 13th goal of the season at the 7:11 mark.
After extended pressure in the Steel zone, Connors forced a Chicago turnover and fed Montes in the high slot. Montes wristed a shot through a screen and past Homer to send the crowd into a frenzy.
The penalty discrepancy made a difference again late in the second stanza. Jackson Hallum received penalties for high sticking and roughing, giving Chicago a four-minute man-advantage. Nicholas Moldenhauer put the Steel ahead with a power play goal with just .3 seconds to play in the period.
Kurth scored his 30th goal of the season 1:32 into the third period to tie the game, 5-5. Halliday drove the net and forced Homer out of position before Kurth banked the puck off the goalie and into the net.
Despite the discrepancy in power plays, the Steel finished with just a 27-25 edge in shots on goal.