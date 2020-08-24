With the 2020 Iowa prep football season just days away, Dyersville Beckman has already been put on the sidelines before taking the field.
Trailblazers coach Mark Atwater confirmed with the Telegraph Herald on Monday night that one player and one member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Beckman will not play its scheduled season opener on Friday night at Iowa City Regina, which sent out a tweet on Monday that it was looking for a new opponent for its opener.
“We have a couple positive cases and we’ve got quite a few kids staying at home to quarantine because of that,” Atwater said. “Unfortunately we will not be playing this Friday. We’ve had a few in quarantine for some time now, so we’re going to try to be back next week.”
Atwater is holding out hope that the team will be able to suit up for their Week 2 date on Sept. 4 to host Anamosa.
“We’ve been dealing with this since last week, and we’re hoping to get everyone back at certain points this coming week with two separate cases,” Atwater said. “We’re just hoping we’ll have everyone back and can take the field next week.”
Beckman vice principal and activities director Todd Troutman told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that a member of the coaching staff took five players in a van to Cedar Rapids on Aug. 16 to help with cleanup from the derecho storm that struck the city. The following Tuesday, the coach began to feel ill and when tested received a positive result, placing the five players under quarantine.
Contact tracing has 11 Beckman players now under quarantine.
“It’s been tough,” Atwater said. “Unfortunately, I haven’t been around the kids too much now so it’s been tough for me as well. It’s disappointing. We waited a long time to get going on the season and yeah, it sucks. But we understand what we’re dealing with here and the safety measures involved.
“We just have to keep our eyes on the prize, that’s what this football season is about. Things like this might pop up and happen, but everyone makes the playoffs and if we can get back on track and get back on the field for Week 2 and beyond, that’s what we’ll strive for.”
Iowa schools are taking extreme measures to try and protect students and slow the spread of the coronavirus while returning to the classroom and fall sports, but Atwater believes Beckman’s return to the classroom last week sparked a spread that may be hard to avoid in school hallways, no matter the protocols.
“The big thing is we started school this past week (Thursday) and unfortunately, I’m just not sure how these kids in school are going to avoid these type of things,” he said. “Exposures are going to happen quick with them in class together and it’s so hard to keep them separated. This is different than Iowa’s baseball and softball seasons, where they stay home or stay inside and just come out to play. We’ve got kids in school eight hours a day and to keep them separate is near impossible. We got hit with it pretty quick.”