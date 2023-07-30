Loras College will induct six new members to its Athletics Hall of Fame during the ceremonies on Friday, Oct. 6.
The 2023 Hall of Fame class include five former student-athletes —women’s cross country and track & field athlete Mary Bridget (Corken) Deutsch (Class of 2010), men’s cross country and track & field athlete Ben Grant (‘08), women’s soccer’s Kate (Young) Irwin (‘12), football’s Julius Robinson (‘98) and wrestling’s Rick Healey (‘01). Contributor and alumnus Greg Gumbel (‘67) rounds out the class.
Mary Bridget (Corken) Deutsch — Deutsch enjoyed a decorated career for the women’s cross country and track & field teams from 2007-10. In 2008, she qualified for the NCAA Division III Cross Country National Championships and garnered All-America honors with a 16th-place finish in the 6k race. She currently sits third on the cross country program record book in the 6k and is still fifth all-time in the 5k. As for her track & field career, she collected two All-America honors with a fifth-place finish in the distance medley relay in 2009 and a seventh-place finish in the mile in 2010. At the time, she was the highest-finishing female at a national championship meet in program history.
Ben Grant — Grant was a standout runner for the men’s cross country and track & field programs from 2005-08, collecting a total of six All-America honors between the two sports. In cross country, he twice earned All-America status as he qualified for the NCAA Division III National Championships two years in a row with a 20th-place finish in 2006 and a fourth-place finish in 2007. He twice helped lead the men’s distance medley relay teams to indoor All-America status in 2007 (4th) and 2008 (6th) in addition to finishing fifth in the mile race at the 2008 indoor national championships. Grant currently sits inside the top-10 of six different all-time program record books, including ranking fifth in the indoor track & field mile.
Kate (Young) Irwin — Irwin’s decorated career for the women’s soccer team spanned from 2008-11 and added to the program’s already-impressive resume with three Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (IIAC, now the American Rivers Conference) tournament titles and two regular-season conference titles. Irwin earned All-America third-team honors from the NSCAA in 2010, the same season in which she collected the IIAC Most Valuable Player award. She totaled 42 goals and 34 assists in her career, which gives her 118 total points across her four years, and still ranks inside the top-five in the Duhawk record book in all three categories, in addition to still ranking seventh all-time with 34 points during the 2011 season.
Julius Robinson — Robinson played offensive line for four years under legendary head coach Bob Bierie from 1994-97 as the team rattled off a 24-16 record during his four years on the gridiron. A four-year starter, Robinson was an IIAC All-Conference first-team selection in 1996. That same season, he collected Hewlett-Packard All-America second-team and Football Gazette All-America third-team honors. During his career, he blocked for three running backs who each still rank inside the top-10 for career rushing yards, including now-fellow Loras College Athletics Hall of Fame members Shane Davis (HOF ‘10) — who holds the program record for career rushing yards — and Kevin Coy (HOF ‘22).
Rick Healey — Healey wrestled for the Duhawks from 1997-2001 and enjoyed one of the most successful careers of any wrestling student-athlete in Loras history. In four years, Healey accumulated a record of 106-48, which placed him fifth in career wins in program history at the time of his graduation and currently ranks him 10th. Perhaps his biggest contribution to the program has been his service as an assistant coach over the past 15 years, during which he has served under multiple different head coaches and been described as a source of stability for the program during those transition periods. Healey’s son, Beau, will join the team as a freshman this fall.
Greg Gumbel — Gumbel, a 1967 graduate of Loras and former Duhawk baseball player, is perhaps the college’s most famous alumnus and has enjoyed a legendary sportscasting career since his days in Dubuque. He has been employed by many high-profile broadcasting companies such as ESPN, Madison Square Garden Network, NBC Sports, and CBS Sports. At various times, he’s been the voice of five professional sports teams, in addition to hosting programs that cover prominent sporting events like the Olympics, the Daytona 500, and the World Figure Skating Championships. A three-time Emmy Award winner, Gumbel was the CBS play-by-play voice for Super Bowls 35 and 38 and has most recently worked as an NFL studio host and play-by-play talent, in addition to being a studio host for CBS’ coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on Oct. 6 at the Grand River Center. A social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. with honors set to commence at 6:15 p.m. The inductees will also be recognized during halftime of the Homecoming football game against Central College on Saturday, Oct. 7 at approximately 1:45 p.m. For more information on the event, visit https://alumni.loras.edu/