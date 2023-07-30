MLKday3JR.jpg
Emmy-award-winning sportscaster and Loras College graduate Greg Gumbel will be inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in October. He will join five others in the Class of 2023.

 Jessica Reilly

Loras College will induct six new members to its Athletics Hall of Fame during the ceremonies on Friday, Oct. 6.

The 2023 Hall of Fame class include five former student-athletes —women’s cross country and track & field athlete Mary Bridget (Corken) Deutsch (Class of 2010), men’s cross country and track & field athlete Ben Grant (‘08), women’s soccer’s Kate (Young) Irwin (‘12), football’s Julius Robinson (‘98) and wrestling’s Rick Healey (‘01). Contributor and alumnus Greg Gumbel (‘67) rounds out the class.

