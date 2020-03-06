The top scorer in the Mississippi Valley Conference cleaned up with the league’s top honor.
Dubuque Hempstead junior forward Michael Duax was named the 2019-20 MVC Valley Divisional athlete of the year for boys basketball as conference awards were announced on Thursday.
Duax, a Northern Iowa recruit, averaged 20.9 points per game, which was highest in both the Mississippi and Valley divisions. He was also the Valley’s top rebounder at 183 total boards (8.3 per game) and led the Mustangs in assists (65) and blocks (21).
Hempstead (15-8) advanced to the Iowa Class 4A Substate 4 final, where the Mustangs lost to two-time defending champion Cedar Falls on Tuesday night.
Duax was also a unanimous selection for the Valley division first team, alongside Wahlert’s Cael Schmitt. Schmitt, a senior, averaged 16.3 points and led the Golden Eagles with 74 assists and 56 steals.
Wahlert (7-15) advanced to the Iowa Class 3A substate semifinals, where the Eagles lost to No. 2 Mount Vernon.
In the Mississippi division, Dubuque Senior’s Cooper Medinger and Daquon Lewis were both selected to the first team. Both seniors, Medinger averaged 10.3 points and led the Rams with 96 assists, and Lewis scored 10.2 points per game and finished with a team-high 49 steals. Senior (19-4) also bowed out in the 4A substate final to Davenport North.
Western Dubuque’s Dylan Johnson and the Rams’ Kendrick Watkins-Hogue and Jim Bonifas were each selected to the Mississippi division second team. Johnson was the Mississippi division’s top scorer at 15.8 points per game. The Bobcats (5-17) were ousted in the first round of the 4A substate playoffs by Linn-Mar.
Hempstead’s Jamari Smith and Wahlert’s Jacob Schockemoehl were second-team selections on the Valley side.
Senior’s Cain McWilliams and Tyler Schuster; WD’s Garrett Baumhover and Payton Quagliano; Hempstead’s Nick Kaesbauer and Jack Sabers; and Wahlert’s Isaac Ripley and Nick Bandy were each selected to the MVC honorable mention teams.
Cedar Falls’ Josh Ollendieck was selected as Mississippi division player of the year and Tigers coach Ryan Schultz earned Mississippi coach of the year. Waterloo West’s Cliff Berinobis earned Valley division coach of the year.