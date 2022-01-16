Dubuque Wahlert came out a little sluggish against West Delaware.
Once the Golden Eagles got started up in the second quarter, though, it led to a game-changing run that put them in the advantageous position of playing with the lead the rest of the way.
Duke Faley scored 20 points and threw down a couple of one-handed dunks in the closing minutes, and the Golden Eagles went on a 21-2 run in the first half after facing a seven-point deficit to rally past the Hawks, 76-63, at the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Bank Classic at Loras College.
“As a team we weren’t talking and didn’t have energy,” Faley said. “We had more energy in practice yesterday it seemed like. We came out really flat. Coach called a timeout and did a really good job rallying us and getting us to play with some fire.”
Faley led a balanced offensive front for the Eagles (7-2), as Ben Freed scored 14 points, Seamus Crahan added 12, Nolan Berendes chipped in 11 and Jack Walsh added 10 off the bench.
“We were real sluggish coming out for whatever reason,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “I don’t know if the Saturday afternoon bug got us or what. We weren’t doing much on either side of the floor. But in the second quarter we got after it a little more and turned some defense into offense. We got our enthusiasm going and woke up that quarter.”
The Hawks (5-6) took their first lead on Raub Loecke’s drive to the rim, 7-6, at the 4:45 mark of the first quarter. Blake DeMoss swished a triple and Tyrus Werner scored on a putback to give West Delaware a 14-7 lead late in the period.
“We had to stay disciplined and get back into it mentally with some good fundamentals,” Faley said. “Keep fighting.”
Freed’s baseline trey at the buzzer pulled the Eagles within 14-12 and really got things sparked for Wahlert. Crahan’s layup tied the game, then Berendes scored before Walsh delivered a burst with his and-1 for a 21-16 lead with 5:20 to go until halftime.
“I’ve been in the starting lineup a few times, so every time I go out there, I just try to play good defense and get some steals,” Walsh said. “High-energy plays.”
Freed swished another trey and added a long jumper before Luke Smith’s tough drive closed the 21-2 spurt for a 28-16 advantage. Berendes nailed a 3 to extend the lead to 35-22 at the break, closing a total run of 28-8 to close the half after getting behind by seven.
“We’ve had a lot of close games this year,” Walsh said. “It’s happened a lot, so every time that happens you have to be ready for it. We were able to push back.”
Smith connected from downtown and Faley scored inside off a nice Crahan assist as Wahlert pushed the lead to 42-24 in the third quarter. The Hawks had an answer on that occasion, as Bryce Smith — who led the Hawks with 20 points — scored 10 points in the quarter and helped pull WD within 52-40 on the heels of a 15-4 run.
Bryce Smith’s free throws cut Wahlert’s lead to single digits, 56-48, with 5:36 remaining, but Crahan’s steal and two-handed dunk and a pair of one-handed jams from Faley on steals helped the Eagles close it out.
“We talked at halftime about how we needed to get some tips and some deflections and get our running game going,” English said. “They did a pretty good job most of the night, but we got some deflections late in the game that got it going.”