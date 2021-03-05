Henry Thrun wanted to savor one last memorable moment with what many believe to be the greatest class in American hockey history.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman played a key role as Team USA defeated Canada, 2-0, on Jan. 5 to claim the International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Junior Championships in Edmonton, Alberta. The annual tournament showcases the top Under-20 players in the world, including dozens of National Hockey League first-round draft picks.
Thrun became just the fourth Saints player to earn a gold medal at the World Junior Championships. That list includes Finland’s Santeri Virtanen in 2019 and the United States’ Johnny Gaudreau and Riley Barber in 2013.
“It was a dream come true,” said Thrun, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound left defenseman from Southborough, Mass., who will turn 20 on March 12. “A lot of hard work went into it, but it meant a lot to go out and win it with that group of guys.
“It was a long month and a long process when you add the training camp with the actual tournament, but it paid off in the end. To beat Canada was pretty special.”
Team USA’s roster included nine first round draft picks, including Spencer Knight, Ryan Johnson, Jake Sanderson, Cam York, Matthew Boldy, Brendan Brisson, Cole Caufield, Alex Turcotte and the breakout star of the tournament, Trevor Zegras. And most of the World Junior Championship team played together with the National Team Development Program prior to aging out two years ago and moving on to the collegiate and professional levels.
Thrun’s class at the NTDP won the World Under 17 championship in 2018 but settled for bronze a year later at the World Under 18 championship. Russia knocked off the tournament favorites in a semifinal-round shootout.
“The guys who were a part of that team had a chip on their shoulders for the World Juniors, but we also had a lot of different faces in the locker room who weren’t a part of the U18 Worlds team,” said Thrun, a fourth-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2019 NHL Draft. “It was important to have a mix of guys with that IIHF experience and guys who didn’t but were hungry to play at that level. Everyone contributed, and that’s why we had so much success.
“Obviously, everybody wants to win a gold medal. But our age group has had a nice little rivalry with Russia and we wanted to get back at them for what happened at the U18 Worlds and for beating us in the first game of the preliminary round this year. But, at the end of the day, we won a gold medal, which is the end goal. You put the personal vendettas aside and focus on the main task.”
After graduating from the NTDP, Thrun flourished as a freshman at Harvard University last winter. He contributed three goals, 21 points and 12 penalty minutes in 31 games while earning a spot on the ECAC’s all-rookie team.
That experience against older competition served Thrun well at the World Junior Championships.
“Henry has great mobility, great hockey sense and a great stick, and for the World Juniors, those are the three attributes you have to have to be an effective defenseman,” said Team USA coach Nate Leaman, the head coach at Providence College. “He could transition the puck up the ice against teams that played an aggressive forecheck, and he could transition the puck up the ice against teams that sat back. He had the IQ to get through those things.
“He probably had to adjust his game a little bit against the teams that sat back and wouldn’t come at him hard. You have to think your way through those situations and make smart decisions, and Henry always did that. We could trust him in all areas of his game.”
Thrun tallied one assist and four penalty minutes in seven games while in Edmonton.
Interestingly enough, the lone assist came against his current Dubuque teammate, Czech Republic goaltender Lukas Parik. From the high slot, Thrun faked a shot before finding Zegras in the right faceoff circle for a one-timer into a wide-open net during a 7-0 victory.
“Obviously, Lukas is a world-class goalie and I’ve been fortunate enough to play against him since we were both 16 or 17 years old,” Thrun said. “He’s had a lot of success at the international level and the Junior level, and you don’t beat him very often. You see that here in Dubuque. I haven’t brought up that goal yet, but I might have to chirp him a little bit about it.”
Following the World Junior Championships, Thrun joined several of his Harvard teammates for informal workouts in Florida. Harvard opted not to have a hockey season, a decision that prompted Thrun to join the Saints last fall and return late last month.
Thrun played two games in Dubuque prior to leaving for Team USA’s training camp. He tallied an assist in his return, an 8-2 victory over the NTDP U18 squad Sunday in Dubuque.
“I really liked his decision-making, especially when you consider it was his first game back with us,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “He consistently made the smart plays, and he was all about helping the team win.
“It’s nice to add a defenseman of his experience at this time of the year. He’s so poised with and without the puck, and that’s something that will definitely rub off on our younger guys.”
Thrun became the latest addition to a team that has made a remarkable run since starting the season 1-10-0. Dubuque has gone 12-6-2 since the additions of Andrei Buyalsky, Matthew Savoie, John Evans, Zane Demsey, Parik and now Thrun.
“It’s super exciting to be a part of this,” Thrun said. “The main goal is to make the playoffs. That’s what everyone in the room is pushing for, and it’s the everyday mindset. We’re taking it day by day and only focusing on the next task ahead of us.”