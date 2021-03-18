Gannon Gremmel wanted one more chance.
The fifth-year senior at Iowa State has made the most of his opportunity so far. There’s just one more big target for him to go after.
Gremmel, a 2016 state wrestling champion at Dubuque Hempstead, will compete at the NCAA Division I championships for the second time in his career this weekend.
And he’s almost certain — 95%, he said — that this will be his final ride as a Cyclone, despite the NCAA’s decision to not count the 2020-21 year against an athlete’s eligibility.
Gremmel is a three-time qualifier for the national tournament, but just a week after he was the runner-up at the 2020 Big 12 Championships, the NCAA canceled the national tournament because of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m super excited to compete,” Gremmel said Wednesday. “I am itching to get back out there still. I’m super excited to wrestle and most important, I’ve just got to have fun and let my offense go and make the most of this opportunity.”
Gremmel earned the No. 6 seed and will face Hofstra’s No. 27 Zachary Knighton-Ward (7-3) in the first round this afternoon in St. Louis. The winner will face either No. 11 Zach Elam (10-4) of Missouri or No. 22 Brandon Metz (9-6) of North Dakota State in the second round later tonight.
Central Michigan’s third-seeded Matt Stencel (10-0) would be the likely quarterfinal opponent on Friday if Gremmel wins his first two matches. Michigan’s second-seeded Mason Parris (8-1) would be the potential semifinal foe and Minnesota’s Gable Steveson (12-0) is the favorite to win the other half of the bracket as the No. 1 seed.
Gremmel’s career arc puts him on a trajectory to challenge them, if not beat them.
But it’s going to take some points.
“He’s got to get there first, so we can’t take them too fast,” Iowa State coach Kevin Dresser said on a Zoom call Wednesday. “He’s in a weight class where there seems to be a lot of close matches. So he’s got to get there, and then he’s got to be ready to go and compete, because he’s wrestling some athletic guys.
“You’re not going to beat a first or second seed at that weight by going 1-0 or 2-0. You’re going to have to find some offense. Let’s hope we’re having that conversation with him Friday night.”
Gremmel said he has added a go-to option on offense this year, but it was his improved takedown defense that helped build his confidence.
“My defense is on another level. Especially from last year,” he said. “I feel very good when guys are in on my legs, so that’s a thing I really developed. I really developed a go-to takedown, so tomorrow, Friday and Saturday are going to be fun.”
He’s used to chasing what he wants, and as history has shown he usually gets it.
Gremmel was a four-time state medalist, three-time state finalist and the 2016 Iowa Class 3A 285-pound state champion at Hempstead.
He reached the Iowa state finals at 220 as a freshman, but settled for silver. He came up short again the next year, and again the year after that before dominating everyone in his path on the way to the state championship as a senior.
After undergoing shoulder surgery early in his collegiate career, Gremmel has steadily been climbing through the collegiate heavyweight division and said he feels healthy entering the championships.
Dresser has watched that climb first-hand. Gremmel was recovering from the surgery when Dresser joined the Cyclones.
“From that point to now I’ve seen great improvement,” Dresser said. “I’ve always said that he competes really, really good. Wrestling is important to him. He’s earned the right to the seed he’s got right now based on having a really solid season. So I know Gannon will throw it out there. As much as heavyweights throw it out there, he’s going to throw it out there.”
He’s going to throw it out there with confidence, too.
Gremmel was named a second-team all-American after the 2020 NCAA championships were canceled at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. He also won the Southern Scuffle title and took third at the U23 nationals in 2020.
But this year he really took it to another level.
He is 15-1 this season and is now 85-31 in his career with five pins, five technical falls and 11 major decisions. His only loss this season came against then-14th-ranked and No. 4-seed Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State, a 3-2 decision in tiebreaker-1. He is 5-1 against ranked opponents.
He got another boost two weeks ago, avenging a loss from last year’s Big 12 Conference tournament championship match to win his first Big 12 title.
“It was pretty exciting to finally get that done,” Gremmel said. “I’ve just got to put another tournament together and, you know, shoot for the stars.”