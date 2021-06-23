The Union Dubuque semi-pro soccer team has landed a new general manager.
Jim Ott, who has been a part of Dubuque’s soccer scene since the mid-1980s, will take over as the club’s new GM. Cliff Conrad, who had served in a similar role as president of the club, will continue to be a part of the leadership team.
Ott has been involved with soccer in Dubuque since 1984. He has held various roles, including coach and president of the Dubuque Soccer Club; boys assistant coach at Dubuque Senior; men’s assistant coach at Clarke; first coach of a high school level girls team through the Dubuque Soccer Club; and was the first soccer coach at Bellevue Marquette High School. In addition, Ott played with the Dubuque Steamers adult team and coached a variety of ages with both the Dubuque Soccer Club and AYSO.
Ott’s top priority is to reconnect the club to the soccer fans of Dubuque.
“Before COVID, we had gained a nice following that we were building into a real fan base,” Ott said in a press release. “We did not anticipate the effect COVID would have on our fan engagement and frankly were unprepared.”
Union is at the midpoint of its MIdwest Premiere League season and will also participate in the NISA (National Independent Soccer Association) Independent Cup in July.
“We have a really good head coach in Mike Paye and he has built a very strong team,” Ott said. “With four home games in July, we have an opportunity to essentially reboot the team in the public’s mind. We have some plans to do that and I am excited to be coming into this position at this time.”
Union has four remaining home games left on its schedule. They host leagues contests on July 10 and July 24, with both matches beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. They will also compete for the NISA Cup on July 14 at 6 p.m., and July 31 at 5 p.m.