Gabrielle Noland has quickly shifted gears from an all-American track and field athlete to a career in law enforcement.
Noland, who will graduate from Loras College this month, was sworn in by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office recently in a COVID-19 abbreviated ceremony. The Rockford, Ill., native majored in criminal justice and psychology and earned a minor in neuroscience.
Noland led the Duhawks to the first NCAA Division III championship in school history — in any sport — last spring by winning the 100 meters in 11.48 seconds and the 200 in 23.44, and running legs of the champion 4x100 relay (46.30) and the seventh-place 4x400 relay (3:47.89). At the national indoor meet earlier that season, she won the 200 in 24.34 and finished second in the 60 (7.66) and the 4x400 (3:49.79).
Noland qualified for nationals in each of her four seasons with the Duhawks. In her final season, which ended just prior to the NCAA indoor meet because of the coronavirus pandemic, she won American Rivers Conference indoor titles in the 55 and 400.
Clarke honors Steffen —Clarke University recently named former Western Dubuque standout athlete Max Steffen as its male Athletics Newcomer of the Year Award. Steffen earned Heart of America Athletic Conference second-team honors in his first season with the Pride, which made its debut as a program last fall. He caught six touchdown passes and had 22 receptions for 412 yards, an average of 18.2 yards per catch. Steffen led the team in reception yards, yards per catch and touchdowns. Cross country runner and track athlete Shelby Kline, of Rockton, Ill., was the female recipient of the award.
Schueler to Clarke — Morgan Schueler, a first baseman who prepped at Dubuque Senior, will continue her softball career at Clarke University. In her sophomore season at Ellsworth Community College this spring, she batted .411 with one home run and 8 RBIs in 11 games.
UD lands all-state two-sport athlete — Kavon Russell, a two-sport all-state athlete at Kewanee (Ill.) High School, will play football and basketball at the University of Dubuque in the fall. Russell earned a spot on the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 4A all-state team at wide receiver and defensive back. In basketball, Russell was a second-team selection by the Associated Press and a third-team selection by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association in Class 2A after finishing as the program’s second-leading scorer with 1,687 points.
Lightfoot wraps up stellar career at Upper Iowa — Kortney Lightfoot, a former Dubuque Senior standout runner, recently wrapped up a stellar career at Upper Iowa University in Fayette. She landed a spot on the Northern Sun Conference’s all-academic team in each of the past three seasons and received two top honors — the Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award and the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence — during her senior campaign.
Leicht to Hawkeye — Kaylee Leicht, a standout senior runner for the Dubuque Hempstead girls cross country and track & field teams, will continue her academic and running careers at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa.