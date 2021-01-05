There’s certainly similarities to be drawn between the Western Dubuque Bobcats and the Dubuque Wahlert Golden Eagles.
Just not this particular version of the teams. And not this particular night.
Emma Donovan had game-highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Class 4A No.11-ranked and veteran-laden Wahlert to a convincing 54-38 win at home over a youthful Bobcats squad in girls prep basketball Tuesday night.
A couple years ago, Wahlert fielded a similarly young team to the current group of Bobcats — a team that took its lumps, but showed flashes.
“Our players had a lot of growing pains like (WD has now),” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “But those players are seniors now and they know what it takes. They’re a lot more disciplined. And they get after it.”
Wahlert got after it indeed. The Eagles defense was tenacious in the early going contesting seemingly every pass lane and dribble as the Eagles improved to 5-2.
The Eagles forced turnovers on consecutive possessions and capitalized with two transition buckets - one by Donovan and one by Mary Kate King, to grab an 8-4 lead.
Allie Kutsch had a trio of steals herself in the opening stanza. The Wahlert senior contributed to the offensive effort, as well chipping in 15 points on the night. Early on, she knocked down a 3-pointer and later weaved through traffic for a driving layup to give the Eagles their biggest lead of the first quarter, 18-6.
Madison Maahs’ trey at the first-quarter buzzer resuscitated the Bobcats’ offense and snapped an 8-0 Wahlert run.
WD (2-7) had no answer for Donovan, though. The 6-foot sophomore dominated the boards on both ends and scored on a pair of putbacks. Wahlert took a 25-12 lead into halftime, buoyed by 12 Bobcat turnovers.
Donovan picked right up where she left off at the onset of the second half scoring the Eagles’ first four points after the break.
Wahlert opened up a 20-point lead behind Donovan and Kutsch, who got behind the Bobcat defense for an easy back-door layup, then drained another 3-pointer during a decisive 11-1 Wahlert run to start the quarter.
There was no quit in the Bobcats. WD outscored Wahlert, 16-8, in the final period and hustled after every rebound and loose ball even into the waning moments, as if the game was tied.
Freshman Carson Koerperich scored nine of her team-high 13 points in the second half for WD. Maahs added 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
“I’m really proud of our girls because they never quit,” WD coach Amy Ostwinkle said. “Give credit to Wahlert. They were very aggressive. They forced us to rush our shots and our shots weren’t falling. They definitely out-worked us.”